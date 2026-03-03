From a former participant to a surprising TV personality: Everyone who’s in the running to replace Mel Schilling as an expert on MAFS

The countdown is on for a major shake-up on Married At First Sight Australia.

After confirming she will step away from the Australian series following the 2026 season, longtime expert Mel Schilling is preparing to close one chapter of the experiment – while continuing her role on Married At First Sight UK.

Her exit leaves a significant vacancy on the panel beside John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla, and speculation is already swirling about who could take her place.

Here’s who has been rumoured to replace Mel Schilling on MAFS!

One of the strongest rumours centres on Charlene Douglas. As a current expert on the UK edition, she’s no stranger to the format – or to navigating highly charged dinner parties and commitment ceremonies.

Industry whispers suggest her experience within the franchise gives her an advantage. She understands the mechanics of the experiment, and her speciality in intimacy and sexual wellbeing aligns with the show’s increasingly candid conversations.

“Charlene ticks a lot of boxes for Nine,” an insider told New Idea. “She’s already part of the MAFS family, she understands how the experiment works and most importantly, she knows how to deliver advice that translates well on television.”

Also reportedly in the mix is Belinda ‘Love’ Rygier, who has a background spanning love coaching, celebrancy and public speaking. And with reality TV exposure from her time on Matty J’s season of The Bachelor, she brings media experience and audience recognition.

Another potential addition is Chantelle Otten, a qualified sexologist who has built a public profile of her own. As the long-term partner of tennis star Dylan Alcott, she is already a visible face in Australian media, and observers say she is talented at making complex conversations around intimacy feel accessible.

And while industry names circulate behind the scenes, fans have created their own campaign centering on former MAFS participant Lucinda Light.

The 2024 bride won viewers over with her quirky personality and emotionally articulate communication style, and fans are calling for her to make her return to the franchise as an expert.

Since her season wrapped, she’s remained in the spotlight, joining Travel Guides in 2026 with Andrea Thompson and making an appearance on Celebs Go Dating.

Replacing a figure as synonymous with the MAFS franchise as Mel Schilling won’t be easy. Over the years, she has shaped some of the show’s most memorable moments, guiding couples through breakups, breakthroughs and everything in between.

Only time will tell who the next relationship expert gracing our screens will be!

