Alessandra Rampolla’s 60kg weight loss journey: Inside the MAFS expert’s life-changing transformation

Married At First Sight fans have grown used to seeing Alessandra Rampolla speak confidently about intimacy, relationships and emotional wellbeing.

Since joining the hit reality series in 2021, the qualified sexologist has played a key role in helping newlyweds navigate the challenges of married life, working alongside fellow experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

While Alessandra is best known for her work on screen, she has also been candid about a major personal transformation that took place long before her time on MAFS – a journey that resulted in a dramatic weight loss of around 60 kilograms.

In 2008, Alessandra made the decision to undergo gastric bypass surgery, a procedure that permanently alters the digestive system by reducing stomach size and rerouting part of the small intestine. Speaking to Woman’s Day in 2021, she described the experience as life-altering in more ways than one.

According to Alessandra, the motivation behind the surgery had nothing to do with aesthetics. At the time, she was married and considering starting a family, and concerns about her long-term health played a major role in her decision.

“I did it for my health,” she explained, noting that she had learned about the risks associated with pregnancy while carrying excess weight. After trying numerous alternatives, she felt surgery was the option that finally allowed her to regain control.

In an interview with 9Entertainment, she shared, “My weight was a concern for health reasons going into a pregnancy. Of course, you can become pregnant and have a healthy pregnancy if you are overweight, but of course there are a lot of risks that can happen being not in the healthiest form. So, I was concerned about that and that was the main motivation.”

Although Alessandra and her former husband John Hernandez later separated after four years of marriage and did not have children together, she has spoken openly about how she views motherhood. While she admires it deeply, she has acknowledged that it simply wasn’t part of her own life path.

Over the years, Alessandra has occasionally reflected on her weight loss publicly. In one emotional Instagram post, she shared side-by-side images taken years apart – one before her surgery and one more than a decade later. Writing in Spanish, she spoke about travelling to Cali, Colombia for the procedure and expressed pride in how far she had come, both physically and emotionally.

She described her transformation as a source of strength and motivation, saying her story reminded her that challenges can be overcome.

However, significant weight loss can come with ongoing physical and emotional hurdles. In 2022, Alessandra revealed that she had begun a series of reconstructive surgeries to address excess skin following her weight loss.

During an Instagram live session, she explained that while she had been comfortable with her body for many years, her feelings eventually shifted. After careful consideration and medical check-ups, she returned to Colombia to begin the reconstructive process.

“My intention is not to change myself,” she told followers, making it clear that the decision was about healing rather than chasing perfection. For Alessandra, the procedures represented a way to finally close a chapter marked by years of struggle with weight and body image.

Beyond surgery, Alessandra maintains her health through regular movement and exercise. A keen yoga practitioner and enthusiastic hiker, she often shares glimpses of her active lifestyle on social media.

