‘I’ve been extremely up and down’: Cody Simpson opens up on health scare

Cody Simpson has opened up about a health scare that has forced him off the microphone – just weeks after making his long-awaited return to music.

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The Australian singer revealed on Instagram that he suffered a hemorrhage on one of his vocal cords, an injury he unknowingly made worse by pushing through recording sessions while battling a sinus infection he didn’t realise he had.

“Just over a month ago, we discovered a serious hemorrhage on one of my vocal cords,” Cody wrote. “I assumed it was just fatigue and kept showing up to the studio until one day I could no longer sing properly.”

The 28-year-old admitted he initially tried to keep the news to himself, but felt the time had come to be honest with fans. The injury has already forced him to cancel TV and radio appearances and has stalled progress on his upcoming album and recent singles.

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Doctors have prescribed two weeks of complete silence to give the cord a chance to heal without surgical intervention – a path Cody is keen to avoid given the significantly longer recovery it would require.

(Credit: Getty)

Rather than step away entirely, the singer has adapted. He’s back in the studio working purely as a lyricist, writing vocal melodies on guitar that he plans to record properly once his voice recovers.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” he said. “I’ve been extremely up and down but am now reframing this as a realignment for the long-term good.”

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The setback comes after Cody released two new singles, Baby Blue and When It Comes To Loving You, marking his return to the music industry after a detour into competitive swimming that saw him earn a spot on the Australian Olympic team.

He spent much of the past year writing and recording in the US, describing the process as a deeply open creative chapter that led him toward a fresh sound.

(Credit: Getty)

The health scare arrives during an already significant period of change for Cody. Late last year, he and Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon ended their four-year relationship, with sources describing the split as amicable. The two had bonded over their shared love of swimming when they began dating in 2022.

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Despite the setback, Cody is clearly not slowing down. He ended his post with a question to fans: “Should I start sharing some of what I’ve already finished?”

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