From Gigi Hadid to Emma McKeon: A recap of Cody Simpson’s high-profile dating history

Cody Simpson certainly has a colourful past when it comes to his dating life.
From A-list stars to home-grown Australian talent, the 29-year-old has a high-profile list of exes.
Here’s a deep dive into Cody Simpson’s dating history!
Kylie Jenner
2011
Cody Simpson and Kylie Jenner dated for about a year in 2011 – back when they were both teenagers.
However, neither of them confirmed their romance until 2014 – when photos of them resurfaced. Cody joked to E! at the time, “The whole K-O-D-Y thing didn’t really work out for me.”
In a March 2026 interview on the We Need To Talk with Paul C. Brunson podcast, the singer reflected on his time with Kylie, saying: “It was young. I took her to the movies or something and we dated for about a year and I think we just bonded through being in these unique situations. So it was nice. I think it’s just nice to relate to somebody at that age in that world.”
Gigi Hadid
2013 – 2015
One of Cody Simpson’s most famous and high-profile relationships was with model Gigi Hadid. The pair dated from 2013 to 2015, with Cody describing Gigi as his “first love”.
Speaking on the podcast, Cody admitted he made up a music video concept as an excuse to ask her on a date.
“I’m pretty sure I pitched her this whole concept that didn’t exist and she goes, ‘Yeah, okay.’ And I think that just broke the ice,” he explained.
Cody added of their relationship: “The universe brings people together when they’re supposed to be together. We were supposed to be together when we were and learnt stuff from each other.”
Following their split, Cody revealed to DuJour magazine that the media attention on their relationship made him “uncomfortable” – a struggle that ultimately led to their breakup.
Ali Lohan
2018
In 2018, Cody briefly dated Linsday Lohan’s younger sister, Ali. Despite the short length of their relationship, they reportedly lived together in an apartment Lindsay furnished.
While serving as a judge on the first season of The Masked Singer Australia, Lindsay guessed it was Cody behind the mask and jokingly told him, “If it is you, we have a lot to talk about, and this is not the arena for it. I want my furniture back, because I bought your furniture for your house in Venice.”
Clair Wuestenberg
2018
Following his relationship with Ali, Cody was linked to model Clair Wuestenberg.
The pair were photographed together a few times over the course of their romance, but they ultimately called it quits at the end of 2018.
Miley Cyrus
2019 – 2020
Cody started dating pop star Miley Cyrus in 2019, following her divorce from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
The pair first met back when he was 18, but when speaking on the We Need To Talk with Paul C. Brunson podcast, Cody admitted they lost touch for a few years. But, when they reconnected, their friendship “turned into something else”.
The pair dated for 10 months, with Cody telling The Kyle & Jackie O Show their split was a “mutual decision.”
“We were very much meant to be together at that time, we were both sober and in very different places to what, you know, we were when we were friends back in the day,” he later explained on the podcast. “We were kind of exploring what we’d both just been through … I’ll always be grateful for that.”
Maroles Stevens
2021
After Miley, Cody was linked to model Marloes Stevens, though details about their relationship, or the reason for their breakup, remain unknown.
Emma McKeon
2022 – 2025
Cody met Australian Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon at the pool while they were training under the same coach, and they went public with their romance in 2022.
Speaking about their relationship at the time, Cody told 7News Spotlight that it was a “slow burn” and that they bonded over a shared love of swimming.
“[The relationship] ended up being a really beautiful thing for us to do together – moving in together and living that lifestyle together,” Cody said on the We Need To Talk with Paul C. Brunson podcast.
“Having Emma in my life to support me through my goals and vice versa – we were able to be that for each other and lift each other up. She is a special person,” he added.
Though Cody didn’t divulge the exact reason for their split in late 2025, he did say their shared experience as athletes was a huge part of their relationship.
“It’s a lifestyle that’s hard to understand. I feel it would be different to be with someone who isn’t doing it while you’re doing it,” he said, adding that their romance felt “inevitable” given all the time they’d spent together at training.
Adelia Clark
2026
Though there’s been no confirmation of a romantic relationship between them, Cody was spotted out and about with model and influencer Adelia Clark in March 2026, prompting speculation Cody had moved on from Emma.
The pair were photographed with their arms around each other while on a walk in Los Angeles.