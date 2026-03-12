From Gigi Hadid to Emma McKeon: A recap of Cody Simpson’s high-profile dating history

Cody met Australian Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon at the pool while they were training under the same coach, and they went public with their romance in 2022.

Speaking about their relationship at the time, Cody told 7News Spotlight that it was a “slow burn” and that they bonded over a shared love of swimming.

“[The relationship] ended up being a really beautiful thing for us to do together – moving in together and living that lifestyle together,” Cody said on the We Need To Talk with Paul C. Brunson podcast.

“Having Emma in my life to support me through my goals and vice versa – we were able to be that for each other and lift each other up. She is a special person,” he added.

Though Cody didn’t divulge the exact reason for their split in late 2025, he did say their shared experience as athletes was a huge part of their relationship.

“It’s a lifestyle that’s hard to understand. I feel it would be different to be with someone who isn’t doing it while you’re doing it,” he said, adding that their romance felt “inevitable” given all the time they’d spent together at training.