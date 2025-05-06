A surprising Hollywood pairing, model Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper, 50, have finally confirmed their relationship with a picture from Gigi’s 30th birthday.

First linked in October 2023 after being spotted dining together in New York City, the couple has maintained a low profile.

However, the model opened up to Vogue in a March interview about her relationship with the actor.

“I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” she said. “And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve … and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word.”

Gigi and Bradley at the model’s 30th birthday. (Credit: Instagram)

HOW DID GIGI HADID AND BRADLEY COOPER MEET?

Funnily enough, the pair actually met at a birthday party for a mutual friend’s child, leading to the pair going on their first date together in October 2023.

Both Gigi and Bradley are parents from previous relationships—Gigi shares her daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, and Bradley shares his daughter Lea De Seine with ex Irina Shayk.

A few days later, the pair were photographed driving into New York City together, appearing to be heading away on a weekend escape.

The pair on an outing. (Credit: Getty)

In January 2024, the pair are seen in their first PDA appearance holding hands as they visit London.

After their first public appearance, the pair have been spotted holidaying, attending the theatre and even at Gigi’s bestie Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert.

A source shared with Entertainment Tonight in December 2024, that “Gigi is in love with Bradley and they’re very happy together.

“Their relationship is a big priority for her.”

