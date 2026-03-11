EXCLUSIVE: Cody Simpson moves on with a new woman!

Just months after his shock split from Olympic gold medallist Emma McKeon, singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson appears to have moved on.

Cody was recently spotted with US-based model and influencer Adelia Clark in Los Angeles.

News of Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon’s split was made public last month.

THE CRACKS BEHIND THE SCENES

Friends say the first signs that the golden couple’s relationship was faltering appeared around the middle of last year.

“In hindsight the cracks were beginning to show with Emma and Cody mid last year,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “When Emma was awarded an honorary doctorate in Health Sciences at the University of Wollongong, looking back, that was when Cody knew this wasn’t the life he wanted.”

Despite being close in age, those around them say the pair were on very different life paths.

“Emma might only be a couple of years older than Cody but she’s more mature than him,” the source says. “She’s surrounded by swimming mates like Cam McEvoy, Kyle Chalmers and Madi Wilson who have all settled down and are having kids – that is all she has ever wanted and Cody in many ways led her up the garden path.”

DIFFERENT DREAMS

Those close to the pair say their breakup ultimately came down to incompatible visions for the future.

“Cody was never going to settle down with Emma,” the source claims. “He loves the high life too much and at the end of the day he has unfinished business and wants to be a global pop star – and do whatever it takes to get there. He’s now firmly focused on rejigging his life in LA.”

“Emma simply didn’t fit into the life he really wants – it’s just sad he led her to believe otherwise.”

