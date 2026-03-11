Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Celebrity News

EXCLUSIVE: Cody Simpson moves on with a new woman!

The news comes after his split from Emma McKeon.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Woman's Day Logo
Loading the player...

Just months after his shock split from Olympic gold medallist Emma McKeon, singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson appears to have moved on.

Advertisement

Cody was recently spotted with US-based model and influencer Adelia Clark in Los Angeles.

(Credit: The Image Direct)

News of Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon’s split was made public last month.

(Credit: The Image Direct)
Advertisement

THE CRACKS BEHIND THE SCENES

Friends say the first signs that the golden couple’s relationship was faltering appeared around the middle of last year.

“In hindsight the cracks were beginning to show with Emma and Cody mid last year,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “When Emma was awarded an honorary doctorate in Health Sciences at the University of Wollongong, looking back, that was when Cody knew this wasn’t the life he wanted.”

Despite being close in age, those around them say the pair were on very different life paths.

“Emma might only be a couple of years older than Cody but she’s more mature than him,” the source says. “She’s surrounded by swimming mates like Cam McEvoy, Kyle Chalmers and Madi Wilson who have all settled down and are having kids – that is all she has ever wanted and Cody in many ways led her up the garden path.”

Advertisement
(Credit: Getty)

DIFFERENT DREAMS

Those close to the pair say their breakup ultimately came down to incompatible visions for the future.

“Cody was never going to settle down with Emma,” the source claims. “He loves the high life too much and at the end of the day he has unfinished business and wants to be a global pop star – and do whatever it takes to get there. He’s now firmly focused on rejigging his life in LA.”

“Emma simply didn’t fit into the life he really wants – it’s just sad he led her to believe otherwise.”

Advertisement
(Credit: Getty)
Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement