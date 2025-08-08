Inside Lindsay Lohan’s family life in Dubai

Ten years ago, Lindsay Lohan left New York for Dubai.

She later fell in love, tied the knot, and welcomed a baby boy in her new home country.

After growing up in the spotlight as a child star and being a target of the tabloids in the 2000s, Lindsay has enjoyed living somewhere she can live a relatively normal life.

Here’s everything we know about Lindsay Lohan’s quiet life in Dubai:

WHY DID LINDSAY LOHAN MOVE TO DUBAI?

The Freaky Friday star quietly moved to Dubai in 2015.

In 2022, Lindsay spoke about her decision to move abroad in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai, and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life,” she said. “I don’t always have to be scrutinised every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to. I think that’s really important.”

(Credit: Instagram)

In an interview with United Arab Emirates-based publication The National in August 2025 the actress said she left the US and moved to Dubai for the “silence”.

“I feel the silence I have in Dubai to take time just to really think about what it is I want to do, and how I want to do it,” she said.

“Silence is something I didn’t grow up having. Dubai is a long moment of silence for me, in a way — and that’s really refreshing.

“I love Dubai. I’m from New York, and it’s so fast-paced,” she continued. “To have somewhere that’s still moving fast around you, but where you don’t feel compelled to move fast with it, that’s something I really cherish as I get older.”

In another interview with Live Kelly and Mark, the Mean Girls star said she’s able to live a “normal life” in Dubai.

“There’s no worry of like I can’t go eat at this place because someone’s gonna take a picture of my son. I feel very safe. You can’t take a picture of someone else if you’re in a restaurant. You have to ask the person,” she said.

LINDSAY’S LIFE IN DUBAI

Lindsay Lohan and her now husband Bader Shammas were first linked to each in February 2020 when the actress shared a group photo from a musical festival in Dubai and casually mentioned her “boyfriend” being there.

She later deleted the photo.

In 2022, the pair tied the knot.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace. I am stunned that this is my husband.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Lindsay announced the couple were expecting their first child in March 2023. The Parent Trap star posted a photo of a onesie with ‘Coming Soon’ on it to Instagram, with the caption: “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼.”

Lindsay later recalled the moment she discovered she was pregnant to Allure.

“It was so unexciting,” she remembered. “I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’ ”

In July 2023, the couple welcomed a son who they named Luai, which means “shield or protector” in Arabic.

“Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” a rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “The family is over the moon in love.”

Lindsay’s mother Dina later told PEOPLE “God has truly blessed” the Lohan family with Luai.

“As I held Luai, tears of happiness rolled down my cheeks. Lindsay took to her best role ever so naturally … she was always meant to be a mother,” she told the publication. “Badar [Shammas] took to the role of daddy like a pro as well. They are a perfect team.”

