Inside Jamie Lee Curtis’ family life with her husband and daughters

Jamie Lee Curtis is back in the headlines as Freakier Friday hits cinemas this week.

The actress has been a staple in Hollywood for decades, starring in iconic horror movies like the Halloween franchise, beloved family movies such as the original Freaky Friday, and most recently in cult films such as Everything, Everywhere All At Once and Knives Out.

Behind-the-scenes she’s been part of one of the most long-lasting marriages in Hollywood and has raised two adopted daughters.

Here’s everything we know about her family.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS’ MARRIAGE TO HUSBAND CHRISTOPHER GUEST

In 1984, Jamie saw actor-turned-director Christopher Guest in an issue of Rolling Stone magazine and knew instantly that she wanted to marry him.

“I was with the writer of the original Halloween when I saw my husband of 37 years for the first time,” she wrote in a personal essay for PEOPLE magazine in 2022. “Debra Hill and I were on my couch in West Hollywood in 1984. I opened up an issue of Rolling Stone, saw Christopher Guest in a Spinal Tap story and said, ‘I’m gonna marry that guy.’ (I did, six months later).”

In a later story for Oprah magazine, the actress said Debra then gave her the phone number for Christopher’s agent, who she called and passed her number onto, hoping Christopher might call her.

He never did.

“I went on with my life,” she wrote.

(Credit: Instagram)

A few weeks later, she saw Christopher across a restaurant in West Hollywood. They waved at each other and he called her the next day.

“On July 2, Chris and I had our first date at Chianti Ristorante on Melrose,” she shared. “And by August 8, when he left to tape a year of Saturday Night Live in New York City, we’d fall in love.”

The pair had a long distance relationship and six months later, they tied the knot.

“I had just fallen in love like a brick, and I was now in New York thinking, ‘What am I doing?’” Christopher told PEOPLE in 1991.

In 2024, they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

“40 years ago today, on a rainy Tuesday afternoon at 4:30, Christopher and I married. We loved each other but barely knew each other. Today, we know each other really well and still love each other,” Jamie wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We’ve been through a lot and have raised and loved two beautiful daughters and started many new careers and weathered the myriad storms of life on life’s terms of loving and loss. We held hands that day as we walked back down the aisle and we’re still holding hands today. I guess the beginning of ‘my hand in yours’,” she continued.

“The long and winding road.”

The couple share two daughters — Ruby, 29, and Annie, 38.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS’ ELDEST DAUGHTER ANNIE

Jamie and Christoper adopted their first daughter, Annie, in December 1986.

“We were awakened in the middle of the night with the phone call announcing that she was born,” the actress told PEOPLE in 1991.

Annie followed her famous parents into a creative career, graduating with a BFA in dance from Kenyon College in Ohio. She was previously a dance instructor at MNR Dance Factory in Los Angeles, where she first began dancing when she was eight years old.

In 2019, she married her husband Jason Wolf in an intimate backyard ceremony.

Jamie with Annie when she was younger. Credit: Getty.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS’ YOUNGEST DAUGHTER RUBY

The couple adopted Ruby when Annie was nine years old.

In 2020, Ruby came out as trans to her parents.

“It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know,” Ruby told PEOPLE in an interview alongside her famous mother.

(Credit: Getty)

“It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried,” she added. “They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”

Ruby first started to think about her gender when she was 16 years old. Seven years later she came out to her partner,

“But I had a negative experience in therapy, so I didn’t come out [as trans] immediately when I probably should have,” she explained during an interview with PEOPLE magazine in 2021. “Then, seven years later, still being Tom at the time, I told the person who is now my fiancé that I am probably trans. And they said, ‘I love you for who you are'”.

Jamie and Chris were quick to reassure Ruby they supported every decision she made.

“I called her immediately. Needless to say there were some tears involved,” the actress told PEOPLE.

Jamie, who’s now 66, says she’s learnt a lot since Ruby came out.

“It’s speaking a new language,” she said. “It’s learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.”

“You slow your speech down a little. You become a little more mindful about what you’re saying. How you’re saying it. You still mess up, I’ve messed up today twice. We’re human,” she continued.

“But if one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, ‘I feel free to say this is who I am,’ then it’s worth it.”

After she won her Oscar for Everything, Everywhere All At Once, Jamie said she was going to give the statue they/them pronouns in honour of Ruby.

“In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a they/them. I’m gonna just call them them. They/them,” she said during a 2023 interview on the Today show.

In May 2022, Ruby married her partner Kynthia in a backyard wedding, where Jamie was the celebrant.

