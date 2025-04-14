More than 20 years since the release of the 2003 film Freaky Friday, a sequel has been announced and it’s coming sooner than you think.

Freakier Friday will be released this year with leads Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprising their original roles.

Scroll on for everything to know about Freakier Friday.

The official poster for Freakier Friday.

WHAT IS FREAKIER FRIDAY ABOUT?

The sequel will be set years after its original film, with Anna (Lindsay Lohan), navigating being a mother to her daughter Harper and future stepdaughter Lily.

As the families undergo drama with merging, another body swap happens between Tess (Jamie Lee), Anna, Harper and Lily.

It appears that lightning may indeed strike twice!

Lindsay had shared with fans at Disney’s D23 last year that the sequel is “more fun, it’s more emotional, and it’s all for you guys.

“Seriously, the only reason we are back here doing this is because of your love. That is why.”

WHO IS IN THE CAST OF FREAKIER FRIDAY?

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Tess, and her daughter Anna Coleman is still played by Lindsay Lohan.

It has also been confirmed that Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray will return as Ryan Volvo and Jake.

Christina Vidal Mitchell (Maddie), Haley Hudson (Peg), Lucille Soong (Pei-Pei’s mom), Stephen Tobolowsky (Mr. Bates), and Rosalind Chao (Pei-Pei) are also all set to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Joining the cast are Julia Butters, Vanessa Bayer Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Elaine Hendrix — who all starred alongside Lindsay in the 1998 film The Parent Trap.

(Credit: Getty)

WHEN IS FREAKIER FRIDAY OUT?

The film will hit Australian cinemas on August 7, 2025.

Like its sequel, it is likely to be released on Disney + after it’s finished at the box office.

WHERE CAN I WATCH FREAKY FRIDAY?

Jamie Lee and Lindsay’s 2003 film can be found on Disney +.

The OG 1976 Freaky Friday with Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris is also available to stream on Disney +.

