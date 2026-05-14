‘Money is tight’: Meghan and Harry struggle as radiant Kate chats mum-life in Italy

When you need a reported $US6 million a year to cover off the kind of swish living demanded of a Montecito home, you’d better hope the dollar bills are raining down upon you.

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But according to sources, that’s simply not happening for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who – Page Six reports – might start finding “money is tight” despite numerous efforts to commercialise the public interest in their lives.

Insiders have claimed to the outlet that Meghan is “basically the breadwinner” in the Sussex household, while Harry is doubling down on his philanthropic work.

“I will always be part of the royal family. . . . I am here working, doing the things I was born to do,” the prince announced during a surprise visit to Ukraine on April 24.

Except, such visits don’t exactly bring in the moolah – and Harry has reportedly “largely spent” his estimated $20 million inheritance from the Queen and Princess Diana.

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Meghan is reportedly the “breadwinner” in the Sussex household. (Credit: Getty)

“Harry – raised in a world where everything was provided – reportedly lacks basic awareness of what things cost,” one source claimed to Royal expert Dan Wakeford, as reported in his Celebrity Intelligence newsletter.

As a result it’s even been claimed he and Meghan are “wildly unhappy”.

So what exactly is the best way forward for Team Sussex right now?

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As sources suggest the duo are eyeing a return to the UK, there’s been other rumblings that Meghan may dabble in acting again, or become something of a “mumfluencer”.

Certainly, she teased more photos of her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as part of a Mother’s Day tribute on social media this year – something that Tom Sykes, royal expert and author of The Royalist substack has previously spoken out about.

“Let’s face it, the lifestyle influencer space hasn’t really worked but the mummy influencer space seems to be really opening up for her now and what she is leaning into,” Sykes previously claimed, adding that Meghan creates a “curiosity gap” by showing partially-obscured images of the children which leads her audience to want to know more.

While Meghan continues to “tease” images of her kids on social media, over in Reggio, Italy, her estranged sister-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, was more than happy to chat about her own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

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Kate wowed in Italy. (Credit: Getty)

Kate was on her first solo overseas trip since her cancer diagnosis, and she received a rapturous welcome as she greeted crowds while learning more about early childhood development.

During the trip, Kate took part in a clay modelling workshop at the Loris Malaguzzi International Centre.

The Telegraph reported that the princess wasn’t phased by being smeared with clay during the event, quipping, “Don’t worry! I have children – I’m used to it!”

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Kate cooed over a baby during her trip to Reggio. (Credit: Getty)

She also gave an insight into how she turned to hands-on craft activities to keep her kids busy as the UK navigated the Covid pandemic.

“We tried to find as many objects in the house as we could with as many colours in the rainbow as possible,” she shared.

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