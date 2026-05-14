Kate Middleton and Camilla’s secret feud revealed as the Queen shocks with controversial act

Amid all the scandals and royal rebellion, the Princess of Wales has never failed to hold the palace together behind the scenes with her quiet resilience and composure.

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It’s hard to believe, then, that Queen Camilla was once among Kate’s “fiercest critics”, and felt she was simply “too common” to marry Prince William, according to explosive revelations in a new biography.

“She did not think she was up to snuff, as it were,” royal expert Christopher Andersen writes in Kate! “She was below the salt. She had no aristocratic blood.”

In another hurtful claim, the author says, “The palace didn’t really want” Kate, who met William at university, as the wife of a future king. Camilla, in particular, allegedly objected to the match, believing the heir should wed someone of at least noble standing – and not “a descendant of coal miners whose mother had grown up in public housing and once worked as a flight attendant”.

(Credit: Getty)

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KATE RISES ABOVE

With those claims in mind, to say Camilla, 78, underestimated Kate would be the biggest understatement of the century.

Since joining the royal family in 2011, the well-liked royal, 44, has rarely put a foot wrong, and she has long held her place as a “people’s princess”.

“Kate has proven to have a level of discernment that equals the late Queen Elizabeth and there’s no doubt she’s firmly on the path to becoming queen,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

Even when faced with the challenges of cancer, Kate remained the secret power behind the at-times flailing “Firm”. One example? It was revealed this week that the mother-of-three was the first royal to “turn her back” on disgraced ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

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Insiders say Kate’s forward thinking is more proof that she is wholly committed to her royal duties, and does not take her future role of queen lightly.

“Kate has always been the royals’ greatest asset,” the source says. “This hasn’t happened overnight and some of her earlier decisions may have seemed provocative, at the time, but in hindsight turned out to be absolutely spot on. As the first royal to shun Andrew, she’s earned herself a lot of credibility. It was easy to assume it was William’s decision but Kate was the one to take that leap.”

Hundreds of people in Italy’s Reggio Emilia turned out to see the princess. (Credit: Getty)

AN ‘EXCITING’ NEW ERA

Kate cemented her working-royal return with a solo trip to Italy this week – her first tour abroad since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

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Royal watchers described the trip as a significant step in Kate’s recovery, as she focused on a cause close to her heart, the early education of children.

“She is making a phenomenal comeback,” our source says. “The trip was deliberately short, focused solely on her passion project. No pomp and ceremony, just Kate doing things her way, on her terms.”

As Kate continues to rise, Queen Camilla is struggling with the weight of the monarchy on her shoulders.

The queen left the State Opening of Parliament in a hurry. (Credit: Shutterstock)

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In a shocking turn of events, the 78-year-old broke protocol as she rushed ahead of King Charles to leave the State Opening of Parliament.

“Just google ‘Camilla walks ahead of Charles’ and you’ll find this isn’t the first time she’s done it, but what’s set off alarm bells is the fact she did it in front of the world’s press on the steps at parliament,” a royal sleuth reveals. “It’s upset more than a few courtiers, who had to remind her tirelessly on several occasions.”

Earlier Camilla appeared unfocused as her husband delivered the King’s Speech – and some believe it’s because she’s increasingly worried about Charles after he revealed the true state of his health at a Buckingham Palace garden party, when he confessed to a guest, “I’m OK, I totter along.”

“No doubt Charles’ comments about his health would have been distressing for Camilla to hear, but a growing number of friends say she’s not coping at all with the demands put on her husband right now – and even worse is his refusal to put a stop to it. Camilla’s starting to crumble under the pressure.”

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