Over the years, Queen Camilla has dug through the royal jewel collection and worn various tiaras to official events, and Her Majesty has often worn some of the late Queen Elizabeth‘s favourite headpieces.
From frequently donned tiaras to crowns only worn once, the collection of royal headwear is extensive to say the least.
Below, we’ve listed all of Queen Camilla’s best tiara looks so far.
Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara
At a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Windsor Castle in November 2025, Camilla stepped out in a rather surprising tiara.
The Queen was seen wearing the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara which was worn by Princess Eugenie on her wedding day in 2018!
The tiara features a large cabochon emerald in the centre and is “made of brilliant rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side,” according to a press release from the palace.
Kokoshnik Tiara
At a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in honour of the Emir of Qatar’s state visit in December 2024, Camilla wore the Kokoshnik tiara for the first time ever.
The tiara was a gift given to Queen Alexandra back in 1888, and hadn’t been seen in almost a decade. The last time it was worn was by Queen Elizabeth in 2015 for a Mexican state banquet.
Aquamarine Ribbon Tiara
In November 2024, Camilla debuted a brand-new addition to her tiara rotation: the Aquamarine Ribbon Tiara.
This tiara was only worn once by Queen Elizabeth II for a dinner during a royal tour of Canada in 1970, however Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has also worn the headpiece twice before: in 2012 and again in 2013.
Featuring five emerald-cut aquamarine gems connected by a ribbon-like setting of diamonds, the tiara is a truly beautiful piece of jewellery.
Ruby and Diamond Burmese Tiara
Queen Camilla was spotted in a gorgeous scarlet gown with King Charles III at a State Banquet for the President and First Lady of South Korea in November 2023.
The tiara was first made for Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II in the 1970s from gems that originated from the Nizam of Hyderabad tiara, a wedding gift given to her.
Diamond Diadem
Queen Camilla joined King Charles at the first State Opening of Parliament in 2023 wearing one of Queen Elizabeth’s favourite crowns the Diamond Diadem.
The Diadem is also known as the George IV State Diadem and has been worn by every British queen whether they reigned or were consorts.
The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara
Another one of Queen Elizabeth’s favourites, Queen Camilla wore the girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara for a dinner in London in October 2023.
Queen Mary’s Crown
There was a debate about which crown Queen Camilla should wear for King Charles’ coronation and after the decision was made, it sparked controversy.
Camilla wearing this crown was the first time in recent history that a coronation has used an existing crown for a consort.
The crown used was Queen Mary’s coronation crown as she was also a Queen Consort. They modified the crown to remove the stolen Koh-i-Noor diamond.
Diamond and Sapphire Tiara
For her first tiara as Queen Consort, Camilla wore this gorgeous tiara that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II given to her by her father as a wedding gift along with matching earrings and a necklace.
Greville Tiara
The Greville Tiara has quickly become Camilla’s favourite a piece bequeathed to the Queen Mother by Margaret Greville, on loan to her from Queen Elizabeth II.
Her Majesty has often sported this particular tiara at various official events.