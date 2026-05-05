‘She was never going to do it’: Why Kate Middleton said no to the Met Gala

Anna Wintour reportedly made a personal push to land Kate Middleton at this year’s Met Gala.

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But it didn’t work – and sources say the reasons go beyond a simple scheduling conflict.

For the second year running, the Princess of Wales declined an invitation to fashion’s biggest night.

According to sources, former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was particularly keen to have Kate attend, viewing her as one of the few public figures who could genuinely shift the energy of the event.

(Credit: Getty)

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“Kate is the one celebrity Anna wants and cannot get,” one insider told Rob Shuter. “That is the obsession.”

The appeal makes sense. An appearance from Kate would have drawn inevitable comparisons to Princess Diana’s 1996 debut at the Gala, where she wore a navy Dior slip dress and a seven-strand sapphire-and-pearl choker – jewels that now belong to Kate.

(Credit: Getty)

Sources say Anna’s efforts extended beyond a formal invitation, with quiet outreach reportedly made to King Charles and Queen Camilla in hopes that some encouragement from the palace might help, but it didn’t move the needle.

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A palace insider revealed that Kate understood exactly what attending would mean: “This was not simply an invitation. It was an attempt to make her the defining image of the night – and she had no interest in playing that role.”

(Credit: Getty)

Kate was also reportedly uncomfortable with the idea of Diana’s memory being woven into a fashion moment.

“She was never going to turn herself – or Diana – into a Met Gala moment,” one source said.

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So for now, Anna Wintour’s most-wanted guest remains firmly off the list!

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