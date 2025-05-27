Kate Middleton is no stranger to wearing Princess Diana’s jewellery and crowns, and she especially loves taking inspiration from her iconic fashion sense.

In Omid Scobie’s latest book, Endgame, he suggested that both Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex were encouraged to dress like Diana so her ‘shine could rub off on them’ and the evidence speaks for itself.

Omid added, “During the past thirteen years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple.”

From gowns to airport outfits to royal visits, Diana’s done it all and Kate’s done it again.

The two both look absolutely stunning in all of the outfits, with Diana opting for a more masculine take on her choices as opposed to Kate’s ultra-feminine silhouettes.

These photos showcase all the times Catherine has recreated her late mother-in-law’s iconic fashion moments:

