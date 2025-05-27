Kate Middleton is no stranger to wearing Princess Diana’s jewellery and crowns, and she especially loves taking inspiration from her iconic fashion sense.
In Omid Scobie’s latest book, Endgame, he suggested that both Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex were encouraged to dress like Diana so her ‘shine could rub off on them’ and the evidence speaks for itself.
Omid added, “During the past thirteen years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple.”
From gowns to airport outfits to royal visits, Diana’s done it all and Kate’s done it again.
The two both look absolutely stunning in all of the outfits, with Diana opting for a more masculine take on her choices as opposed to Kate’s ultra-feminine silhouettes.
These photos showcase all the times Catherine has recreated her late mother-in-law’s iconic fashion moments:
1993 & 2025
In May 2025, Catherine, Princess of Wales sported a stunning navy Suzannah London coat dress which featured ivory trim. She paired the dress with a coordinating Philip Treacy hat, which she last wore at Trooping the Colour in 2022.
The look was reminiscent of a similar blue and white Catherine Walker outfit worn by Princess Diana at the Battle of the Atlantic service of remembrance in May 1993.
1985 & 2024
At the 2024 Trooping the Colour parade, Princess Catherine wore this stunning black and white outfit that was reminiscent of this look from Princess Diana during a visit to the National Gallery of Art in Washington in 1985.
1984 & 2019
A very similar outing in a very similar outfit!
Diana wore this gorgeous violet blue coat during a visit to Leckhampton in Gloucestershire in 1984, and Kate wore a similar get-up at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in 2019.
1988 & 2019
These deep purple looks are both absolutely gorgeous and showcase their style differences.
Diana wore the matching set in St. Albans in 1988 and Kate at The Royal Opera House in 2019.
1991 & 2018
Catherine took a page out of Diana’s book for this gorgeous red houndstooth look.
1985 & 2018
These navy polka-dot dresses are almost identical!
Princess Diana was photographed in this dress in 1985, whereas Kate Middleton wore it for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday portrait in November 2018.
1986 & 2022
Another polka-dotted look! Both ladies wore gorgeous white dresses with dots, and they looked absolutely stunning.
1984 & 2018
In 1984, Princess Diana left St Mary’s Hospital announcing the news of her second born in a red collard dress.
In 2018, Princess Catherine left St Mary’s Hospital announcing the news of her third born in a red collard dress!
1986 & 2017
Neither princess could turn down a sparkling ice-blue gown!
1991 & 2016
25 years apart and both in style, Kate wore Diana’s peal drop earrings to a Remembrance Day service. Proving you can never go wrong with classy classics!
1985 & 2015
Both Princess Diana and Princess Catherine love a suit dress and these two outfits show their preferences perfectly.
Diana opts for a more masculine fit as opposed to Kate’s signature feminine look pictured here at Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015.
1990 & 2015
Pretty in pink! These coats are almost identical and styled exactly the same.
1984 & 2014
Both princesses love an airport moment and this red coat look is no exception.
1987 & 2014
Diana wore this baby blue Catherine Walker coat in 1987, and Kate was seen in a similar coat in 2014 by Matthew Williamson.
1982 & 2013
Our first of many polka dot looks!
It’s no surprise that Kate would want to pay homage to Diana when she gave birth to George in 2013.
Catherine wore a polka-dot dress similar to the dress Diana wore when she left the same hospital after William’s birth in 1982.
1985 & 2013
While touring Venice, Diana wore this stunning coat in 1985.
It’s not identical, but Kate wore this green plaid dress in 2013 while visiting her old school.
1981 & 2011
Kate was seen wearing a similar gown in 2011 to the one Diana wore at her first public event with Charles in 1981.
1993 & 2006
Diana wore this gorgeous black hat and red coat combo on Christmas Day 1993 and in 2006, Kate was clearly inspired to reimagine it as her own.
1986 & 2005
Princess Catherine first made people double-take long before she was a princess.
In 2005, Kate went to Switzerland to ski in his gorgeous red outfit but it just so happens Diana was in the same place in 1986 in a very similar outfit.