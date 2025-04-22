As we rise at dawn to commemorate the Australians that gave their lives to the service of Australia, Woman’s Day has compiled a list of dawn services taking place in each capital city on Anzac Day 2025.

Australian War Memorial – Canberra, ACT

A pre-ceremony will commence at 4:30 am with excerpts from letters and diaries of Australians who have served read aloud by those currently serving.

This will be followed by the official dawn service, which commences at 5:30 am.

Following the dawn service, a dedicated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Veterans and Services Association Commemorative ceremony takes place at 7:30 am, with all members of the public encouraged to attend.

The RSL ACT parade begins at 9:30 am, with the parade route encompassing the War Memorial.

The Dawn Service in Canberra commences at 5:30 am. (Credit: Getty)

Great Ocean Road – Torquay-Allansford, VIC

You might not know it, but Victoria’s Great Ocean Road is the biggest permanent war memorial in the world and was built to honour those who lost their lives during WWI. It was constructed by returning servicemen and took 14 years to complete.

There are a number of dawn services along the Great Ocean Road.

The Portland traditional Dawn Service will commence at 6:35 am and an ANZAC march from 10:30 am.

The Narrawong Cenotaph service will commence at 6:30 am, with a barbecue breakfast following the ceremony at Narrawong Mechanics Hall with a gold coin donation requested.

The Great Ocean Road opened in 1932. (Credit: Getty)

ANZAC Square – Brisbane, QLD

Brisbane’s dawn service will be held at the Shrine of Remembrance in ANZAC Square.

The service will commence at 4:28 am. However, it is advised that all attendees arrive by 3:30 am at the latest.

The parade will be held on Adelaide Street from the Governor of Queensland’s address at King George Square at 9:45 am to the last marching participants at 12:25 pm.

(Credit: Getty)

State War Memorial – Perth, WA

The Perth dawn service will commence at 5:45 am, with attendees advised to arrive by 4:00 a.m.

The service will be followed by a ‘gunfire breakfast’ in Government House Gardens between 7:00 am and 9:00 am with a gold-coin donation entry fee.

Perth will also commemorate ANZAC Day through a sunset service at the State War Memorial at 4:45 pm on April 24th.

There will be a pre-ceremony on April 24th in Perth. (Credit: Getty)

The Cenotaph – Sydney, NSW

The ceremony commences at 4:20 am at the Martin Place Cenotaph. The dawn service includes a catafalque contingent, an Ode of Remembrance, Last Post bugle call, a minute’s silence, a Reveille played on a bugle and the laying of wreaths.

The march will set off from the junction of Martin Place and Elizabeth street at 9:00 a.m. and will run until 12:30 p.m.

The march will be followed by a commemoration service at the ANZAC War Memorial’s Pool of Remembrance in Hyde Park.

Additional public transport will be available to help commuters travel to the Martin Place dawn service.

For more information, visit Transport NSW.

The Cenotaph has been holding the dawn service since 1928. (Credit: Getty)

Shrine of Remembrance – Melbourne, VIC

The largest dawn service in Melbourne will be held at the Shrine of Remembrance at 5:30 am.

The service will be followed by the ANZAC Day Parade at 9:00 am and will proceed from St Kilda Road.

Additional public transport and free shuttle buses will be available for those wishing to attend the dawn service, with free travel being available for veterans and war widows.

For more information, visit Public Transport Victoria.

The Melbourne dawn service will have an estimated crowd attendance of 50,000. (Credit: Getty)

