The Met Gala is fashion’s biggest night of the year, with celebrities partnering with famous designers to create some unforgettable looks.

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” will be sure to reveal some impressive designs, with resident style icons sure to hit the glamorous red carpet.

With the 2025 Met Gala less than a week away, we have put together everything to know.

Naomi Watts at the 2024 Met Gala. (Credit: Getty)

WHAT IS THE MET GALA?

The Met Gala is held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and is a charity event and fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute.

It also serves as an opening for the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition.

The event brings together celebrities, designers, fashion icons and personalities to celebrate the art of fashion, with a fabulous excuse to dress up.

WHEN IS THE 2025 MET GALA?

The 2025 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 5, in New York.

It starts at 6 pm Eastern Daylight Time, which means it will be live on Tuesday, May 6, at 8 am Australian time.

J.Lo and Zendaya. (Credit: Getty)

WHO IS INVITED TO THE MET GALA?

The event hosts around 450 stars, creatives, designers and individuals from sport, arts and politics.

Long-time attendees like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Kidman are rumoured to make an appearance, but names are never confirmed.

The main way to secure a ticket to the Met is by being invited by a fashion house or an organisation, in which case the celebrity will be dressed by the designer.

Major fashion houses like Prada, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga will buy tables at the event and fill them with celebrities who are dressed by them.

HOW MUCH IS A MET GALA TICKET?

For a singular ticket, you can see yourself getting set back a whopping $113,000 (USD 75,000).

A table is around $550,000 (USD 350,000), which is usually purchased by fashion houses and organisations. To purchase a table, it must be approved by Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour, who approves seating arrangements.

The interior of the Met in 2023. (Credit: Getty)

WHAT IS THE THEME OF THE 2025 MET GALA?

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which puts a lens on menswear and is “purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation.”

The theme delves into the rich history of Black dandyism, highlighting how fashion has been a powerful tool for self-expression and resistance within Black communities.

Drawing inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, the accompanying exhibition showcases garments, art, and photography that trace the evolution of Black style from the 18th century to today.

The dress code, “Tailored for You,” invites attendees to present bespoke looks that reflect their interpretations, so think a lot of tailored suits and sophisticated, chic gowns.

The 2024 theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. (Credit: Getty)

WHO ARE THE HOSTS OF THE 2025 MET GALA?

Co-chaired by figures such as Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and Anna Wintour, with LeBron James serving as honorary chair, the event promises to be a celebration of Black creativity and cultural influence in fashion.

The 2025 Met Gala will also have a host committee with André 3000, Kara Walker, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, Tyla and Usher.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE MET GALA?

The 2025 Met Gala livestream will be hosted exclusively by Vogue at roughly 8 am and will broadcast live across its digital platforms, as well as on YouTube, you may need to watch this on an incognito tab.

It will be available on 7Bravo and 7plus on Tuesday, May 6, at 5:30 pm with behind-the-scenes access.

