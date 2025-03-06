Jennifer Lopez, aka J.Lo, is the proud mother to twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Welcoming the twins in February 2008, J.Lo shared that her ‘coconuts’ referring to her kids, was love at first sight.

“It’s cute, I call them coconuts because they obviously are twins, there are two of them, and when they were in the crib when they were very, very little and their hair looks like coconut hair, so I used to call them coconuts. And it stuck. It just stuck,” she shared of their nickname to People magazine in 2020.

“It’s unconditional love, I know everybody feels this way about their kids, but I just feel like they’re super special. I can’t wait to see what they do.”

(Credit: Instagram)

JENNIFER LOPEZ’S TWO CHILDREN

J.Lo and her ex-husband Marc Anthony welcomed their twins on February 22, 2008 in New York.

The pair were married in 2004, and separated in 2011, finalising their divorce three years later in 2014.

They have remained amicable and reunited in 2016 to release music together and later performed on stage at a campaign fundraiser for Hillary Clinton.

“I think we’re really good the way we are,” J.LO shared to Kelly Rippa in 2017. “Honestly, we’re always gonna be great friends. I’m always gonna be there for him; he’s always gonna be there for me.

“We share something very special in the kids, and we know that. We’re there for them, and that’s the main thing.”

In an interview with People magazine in 2023, the 55-year-old shared that at times her fame is a lot grasp for her twins.

“I think it’s a lot for them. And they didn’t ask for it, but they handled it with a lot of grace. And I try to make it as good as I can for them. But they’re lovely and I try to give them as great a life as I can give them.”

(Credit: Instagram)

MAXIMILIAN DAVID MUÑIZ

Aged 17, Max tends to keep a low profile!

In a 2015 interview with the Latin Times, J.Lo described her twins, “Their personalities are beautiful; they’re like yin and yang. They stay true to who they were from when they were born.

“Emme is like a mini-me; Max is really like a mini-Marc. They’re complete opposites.”

Following in his mother’s footsteps, he made his debut alongside his Mum in the 2022 film Marry Me.

Her family had encouraged 14-year-old at the time to take on the small role.

When Emme was asked to describe their brother to E! in 2021, Emme said: “OK, so my brother … he’s crazy sometimes, he’s very loud in a good way of course, sometimes.”

(Credit: Instagram)

EMME MARIBEL MUÑIZ

Also aged 17, J.Lo has referred to Emme as her ‘mini-me’.

In 2022, Emme joined the singer onstage to perform together, wowing the crowd with their performance of A Thousand Years by Christina Perri.

“This is a very special occasion,” J.Lo had joked, because Emme is “very, very busy and booked and pricey. They cost me when they come out, but they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me.”

At age 13, Emme also became a New York Times bestselling author with the picture book Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day.

