It’s official: Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

After months of speculation that the couple have split, the rumours are sadly true – ‘Bennifer’ is officially over.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, filed the paperwork on Tuesday, August 20th – the couple’s second wedding anniversary.

Second time’s not a charm. RIP ‘Bennifer 2.0’. (Image: Getty)

However, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ﻿, which also showed the singer filed ‘pro per’, meaning she filed by herself, without an attorney, J.Lo listed their separation date as 2024 April 26.

Ben Affleck, 51, and Jen famously called off their 2003 wedding, following the flop of their movie Gigli and a backlash against their alleged “manicured PDAs”.

After starting families with doomed marriages, the pair made headlines again after she dumped her then-fiance, baseball star Alex Rodriguez, to give Ben another chance.

Jen famously called off their 2003 wedding following the flop of their movie Gigli. (Image: Getty)

And despite their whirlwind dream wedding, extended honeymoon and a year of apparent loved-up bliss, the situation has been a disaster for their careers.

Ben faced a string of misfires, while Jen had to cancel her tour due to poor ticket sales.

Then, her much-touted $30-million vanity project This Is Me… Now: A Love Story was regarded as a complete flop by fans and critics.

Throughout it all, Ben just seemed unable to cope with the pressures of his high-profile marriage to Jen.

Ben found it hard to cope in his high-profile marriage to Jen. (Image: Getty)

And, in one of many red flags, he’d often turn to a familiar source of comfort and support during this tumultuous time – his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The two have remained friends and devoted co-parents since their split in 2015.

Calling quits on their marriage is undoubtedly a big upset for their children who have made a huge effort to become a happy blended family since their parents wed in 2022.

J.Lo’s child Emme, 16, and Ben’s child Fin, 15, in particular, have formed a special bond in recent times. The teenagers are often seen hanging out with Ben and seem to have similar tastes and hobbies they share together.

Despite the split, the pair have consistently put their kids’ well-being first, and it’s expected they’ll continue to do so in this challenging time.