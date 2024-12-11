Is Jen Garner the real reason Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez split?

Jennifer Lopez has apparently told her inner circle that Ben Affleck’s first wife, Jen Garner, was “constantly casting a shadow” over their doomed marriage.
Now, eight months on from their split and with still-single J.Lo, 55, barely maintaining a friendship with Ben Affleck, the singer can’t be too happy watching how close he still is to the other Jennifer!
BEN AFFLECK… ADDICTED TO JEN!
“He never really got over the end of his first marriage,” a long-time friend of Ben reveals. “Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she’ll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He’ll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away.”
After months of leaning on Jen, 52, to counsel him through his messy split from J.Lo, the actor, also 52, has continued to prioritise his time with her, even spending Thanksgiving at a charity event providing meals for people experiencing homelessness in downtown LA.
And the exes were smiling and laughing together throughout the day, as they always seem to be when they’re together.
According to reports, Ben took a break from filming to spend the holidays with Jen and their kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Meanwhile, Jen’s boyfriend John Miller was nowhere to be seen.
“Ben would get back with Jen in a heartbeat if she’d have him,” adds the family pal.