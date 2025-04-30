It’s known around the world as ‘Fashion’s Biggest Night’, so it’s no wonder that some of our favourite red carpet looks of all time have come from the Met Gala.
Hosted in New York on the first Monday in May every year (unless a global pandemic puts things on hold), the annual fundraising event benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.
But it’s the fashion, not the fundraising, that makes headlines every year as stars dress up to the nines, following annual themes like “Camp: Notes on Fashion” and “Punk: Chaos to Couture”.
Though the gala is packed to the brim with celebrity attendees each year, only a few Australians have ever been invited to walk its famous red carpet.
Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman can count themselves among the lucky few Aussie to attend the event through the years and they made sure to do it in style.
With the 2025 Met Gala right around the corner, we’re strolling down memory lane to relive some Aussie fashion hits and misses in years gone by.
Keep scrolling to see all the looks that had us smitten – and a few that had us raising our eyebrows.
Miranda Kerr
Hit
We’re not sure how this gown fit the 2022 “Gilded Glamour” theme, but Miranda Kerr looked so divine we have to admit it was a hit anyway.
Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness
Miss
We would have loved to have seen something more exciting from Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness in 2022!
Troye Sivan
Miss
Troye Sivan‘s 2021 look was a bit weird and we’re not sure how it fit with the theme of “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion”.
Catherine Martin & Baz Luhrmann
Hit
These 2019 outfits from Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin were so on-theme (Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion) they hurt, so we have to admit they were hits.
Liam Hemsworth
Hit
Aussie Liam Hemsworth looked great in all-black at the 2019 event, and then-wife Miley Cyrus was on-theme so it was a win for the couple, who split later that year.
Elizabeth Debicki
Hit
Elizabeth Debicki was a hit in this pink number in 2019.
Troye Sivan
Not only did Troye Sivan (left) look great in 2018, he spent the night hanging out with fashionable stars like Ariana Grande, Hailey Baldwin, and Shawn Mendes, so he was clearly a hit.
Naomi Watts
Hit
Naomi Watts looked like something straight out of a church (but make it fashionable) in 2017. Hit!
Ruby Rose
Miss
Ruby Rose was on-theme, but sadly this outfit read more ‘Halloween costume’ than ‘Met Gala look’ – miss.
Ruby Rose
Hit
The texture makes this 2017 dress a hit, as does Ruby’s tall stature and blunt haircut.
Naomi Watts
Hit
Naomi Watts’ black column dress alone may have been a miss, but the glittering mesh through the neck made this look a huge hit.
Rose Byrne
Hit
The colour, the tulle, the plunging neckline – it all looks amazing and Rose Byrne‘s curly locks set it off perfectly in this hit outfit from 2017.
Miranda Kerr
Hit
This 2017 dress for the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” theme was simple and elegant and Miranda wore it perfectly – hit.
Elizabeth Debicki
Hit
Okay, hear us out. The dress may not have been on theme but Elizabeth looked so good in it anyway, we had to make it a hit.
Rose Byrne
Hit
This one was a near miss, but it tied into the 2016 theme and Rose is always beautiful, so we think it’s a hit.
Nicole Kidman
Hit
On theme? Check. Beautiful design? Check. Fits Nicole like a glove? Check! This 2016 number is a hit.
Margot Robbie
Hit
This is the stunning actress we know and love! What a hit for Margot Robbie.
Miranda Kerr
Miss
This outfit had a lot going on despite not really fitting the theme, and the ruffle on the hemline seemed so out of place. Miss!
Naomi Watts
Hit
The 2016 theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” and we think Naomi nailed it. Hit!
Rose Byrne
Hit
Rose Byrne’s 2015 gown fit the theme and this red hue looked incredible on Rose’s complexion, so this one was a hit.
Miranda Kerr
Hit
It may have been be a little off the “China: Through The Looking Glass” theme, but Miranda’s figure made this 2015 look a huge hit.
Margot Robbie
Miss
We weren’t sold on this 2014 outfit, even though Margot was the one wearing it. Sorry, it’s a miss.
Kylie Minogue
Hit
This gown looked simply divine on Kylie Minogue in 2014, and we loved her little clutch – it’s a win.
Naomi Watts
Hit
Do we even need to say anything? This 2014 dress was a total hit.
Miranda Kerr
Hit
Full marks to supermodel Miranda in this cut-out hit in 2013.
Kylie Minogue
Miss
Does this outfit scream “Punk: Chaos to Coutoure”? Sadly no, so Kylie’s 2013 look got a miss.
Cate Blanchett
Hit
The 2012 theme was “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” but Cate Blanchett‘s Alexander McQueen gown was still a huge hit.
Miranda Kerr
Hit
This white swan-style frock was a total hit for Miranda in 2011, who looked divine on then-husband Orlando Bloom’s arm.
Isla Fisher
Hit
Isla Fisher had a hit for her one and only Met Gala appearance in 2011, back when the theme was “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty”.
Naomi Watts
Hit
This was a gorgeous frock and the colour looked divine on Naomi, and though it didn’t have much to do with the “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” theme, this dress was still a hit in 2010.
Miranda Kerr
Miss
The 2009 theme was “The Model As Muse” but Miranda still missed in this number – though she had incredible looks to come.
Naomi Watts
Hit
This 2008 frock was a hit for Naomi and fit the “Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy” theme perfectly.
Cate Blanchett
Miss
The 2007 theme was “Poiret: King Of Fashion” but this dress was sadly a miss for Cate.
Elle Macpherson
Miss
This 2005 dress was branded a miss by the media, but Elle Macpherson adored it.
She once told People, “My favourite red carpet moment is the acid-green, strapless luminescent dress with flip flops that I wore to a Met Gala.”
Sara O’Hare
Hit
It wasn’t really on theme, but this all-white outfit looked divine on Aussie model Sara O’Hare in 2004 so we’re calling it a hit.
Naomi Watts
Miss
Sorry Naomi, we know you did your best but this outfit was a bit of a miss in 2004.
Nicole Kidman
Hit
This was a big hit in 2003! Mere weeks after winning her Oscar, Nicole Kidman and her dress totally matched the “Goddess” theme.
Elle Macpherson
Miss
This has to be a miss because it didn’t stick to the 2001 theme, which was “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years”.