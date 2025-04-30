Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Aussie hits and misses at the Met Gala through the years: From Margot Robbie’s debut to Nicole Kidman’s crowning moment

We've seen some incredible fashion highs, as well as a few questionable costume choices.
It’s known around the world as ‘Fashion’s Biggest Night’, so it’s no wonder that some of our favourite red carpet looks of all time have come from the Met Gala.

Hosted in New York on the first Monday in May every year (unless a global pandemic puts things on hold), the annual fundraising event benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

But it’s the fashion, not the fundraising, that makes headlines every year as stars dress up to the nines, following annual themes like “Camp: Notes on Fashion” and “Punk: Chaos to Couture”.

Though the gala is packed to the brim with celebrity attendees each year, only a few Australians have ever been invited to walk its famous red carpet.

Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman can count themselves among the lucky few Aussie to attend the event through the years and they made sure to do it in style.

With the 2025 Met Gala right around the corner, we’re strolling down memory lane to relive some Aussie fashion hits and misses in years gone by.

Keep scrolling to see all the looks that had us smitten – and a few that had us raising our eyebrows.

(Credit: Getty)

Miranda Kerr

Hit

We’re not sure how this gown fit the 2022 “Gilded Glamour” theme, but Miranda Kerr looked so divine we have to admit it was a hit anyway.

(Credit: Getty)

Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness

Miss

We would have loved to have seen something more exciting from Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness in 2022!

(Credit: Getty)

Troye Sivan

Miss

Troye Sivan‘s 2021 look was a bit weird and we’re not sure how it fit with the theme of “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion”.

(Credit: Getty)

Catherine Martin & Baz Luhrmann

Hit

These 2019 outfits from Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin were so on-theme (Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion) they hurt, so we have to admit they were hits.

(Credit: Getty)

Liam Hemsworth

Hit

Aussie Liam Hemsworth looked great in all-black at the 2019 event, and then-wife Miley Cyrus was on-theme so it was a win for the couple, who split later that year.

(Credit: Getty)

Elizabeth Debicki

Hit

Elizabeth Debicki was a hit in this pink number in 2019.

(Credit: Getty)

Troye Sivan

Not only did Troye Sivan (left) look great in 2018, he spent the night hanging out with fashionable stars like Ariana Grande, Hailey Baldwin, and Shawn Mendes, so he was clearly a hit.

(Credit: Getty)

Naomi Watts

Hit

Naomi Watts looked like something straight out of a church (but make it fashionable) in 2017. Hit!

(Credit: Getty)

Ruby Rose

Miss

Ruby Rose was on-theme, but sadly this outfit read more ‘Halloween costume’ than ‘Met Gala look’ – miss.

(Credit: Getty)

Ruby Rose

Hit

The texture makes this 2017 dress a hit, as does Ruby’s tall stature and blunt haircut.

(Credit: Getty)

Naomi Watts

Hit

Naomi Watts’ black column dress alone may have been a miss, but the glittering mesh through the neck made this look a huge hit.

(Credit: Getty)

Rose Byrne

Hit

The colour, the tulle, the plunging neckline – it all looks amazing and Rose Byrne‘s curly locks set it off perfectly in this hit outfit from 2017.

(Credit: Getty)

Miranda Kerr

Hit

This 2017 dress for the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” theme was simple and elegant and Miranda wore it perfectly – hit.

(Credit: Getty)

Elizabeth Debicki

Hit

Okay, hear us out. The dress may not have been on theme but Elizabeth looked so good in it anyway, we had to make it a hit.

(Credit: Getty)

Rose Byrne

Hit

This one was a near miss, but it tied into the 2016 theme and Rose is always beautiful, so we think it’s a hit.

(Credit: Getty)

Nicole Kidman

Hit

On theme? Check. Beautiful design? Check. Fits Nicole like a glove? Check! This 2016 number is a hit.

(Credit: Getty)

Margot Robbie

Hit

This is the stunning actress we know and love! What a hit for Margot Robbie.

(Credit: Getty)

Miranda Kerr

Miss

This outfit had a lot going on despite not really fitting the theme, and the ruffle on the hemline seemed so out of place. Miss!

(Credit: Getty)

Naomi Watts

Hit

The 2016 theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” and we think Naomi nailed it. Hit!

(Credit: Getty)

Rose Byrne

Hit

Rose Byrne’s 2015 gown fit the theme and this red hue looked incredible on Rose’s complexion, so this one was a hit.

(Credit: Getty)

Miranda Kerr

Hit

It may have been be a little off the “China: Through The Looking Glass” theme, but Miranda’s figure made this 2015 look a huge hit.

(Credit: Getty)

Margot Robbie

Miss

We weren’t sold on this 2014 outfit, even though Margot was the one wearing it. Sorry, it’s a miss.

(Credit: Getty)

Kylie Minogue

Hit

This gown looked simply divine on Kylie Minogue in 2014, and we loved her little clutch – it’s a win.

(Credit: Getty)

Naomi Watts

Hit

Do we even need to say anything? This 2014 dress was a total hit.

(Credit: Getty)

Miranda Kerr

Hit

Full marks to supermodel Miranda in this cut-out hit in 2013.

(Credit: Getty)

Kylie Minogue

Miss

Does this outfit scream “Punk: Chaos to Coutoure”? Sadly no, so Kylie’s 2013 look got a miss.

(Credit: Getty)

Cate Blanchett

Hit

The 2012 theme was “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” but Cate Blanchett‘s Alexander McQueen gown was still a huge hit.

(Credit: Getty)

Miranda Kerr

Hit

This white swan-style frock was a total hit for Miranda in 2011, who looked divine on then-husband Orlando Bloom’s arm.

(Credit: Getty)

Isla Fisher

Hit

Isla Fisher had a hit for her one and only Met Gala appearance in 2011, back when the theme was “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty”.

(Credit: Getty)

Naomi Watts

Hit

This was a gorgeous frock and the colour looked divine on Naomi, and though it didn’t have much to do with the “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” theme, this dress was still a hit in 2010.

(Credit: Getty)

Miranda Kerr

Miss

The 2009 theme was “The Model As Muse” but Miranda still missed in this number – though she had incredible looks to come.

(Credit: Getty)

Naomi Watts

Hit

This 2008 frock was a hit for Naomi and fit the “Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy” theme perfectly.

(Credit: Getty)

Cate Blanchett

Miss

The 2007 theme was “Poiret: King Of Fashion” but this dress was sadly a miss for Cate.

(Credit: Getty)

Elle Macpherson

Miss

This 2005 dress was branded a miss by the media, but Elle Macpherson adored it.

She once told People, “My favourite red carpet moment is the acid-green, strapless luminescent dress with flip flops that I wore to a Met Gala.”

(Credit: Getty)

Sara O’Hare

Hit

It wasn’t really on theme, but this all-white outfit looked divine on Aussie model Sara O’Hare in 2004 so we’re calling it a hit.

(Credit: Getty)

Naomi Watts

Miss

Sorry Naomi, we know you did your best but this outfit was a bit of a miss in 2004.

(Credit: Getty)

Nicole Kidman

Hit

This was a big hit in 2003! Mere weeks after winning her Oscar, Nicole Kidman and her dress totally matched the “Goddess” theme.

(Credit: Getty)

Elle Macpherson

Miss

This has to be a miss because it didn’t stick to the 2001 theme, which was “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years”.

