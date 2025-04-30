It’s known around the world as ‘Fashion’s Biggest Night’, so it’s no wonder that some of our favourite red carpet looks of all time have come from the Met Gala.

Hosted in New York on the first Monday in May every year (unless a global pandemic puts things on hold), the annual fundraising event benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

But it’s the fashion, not the fundraising, that makes headlines every year as stars dress up to the nines, following annual themes like “Camp: Notes on Fashion” and “Punk: Chaos to Couture”.

Though the gala is packed to the brim with celebrity attendees each year, only a few Australians have ever been invited to walk its famous red carpet.

Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman can count themselves among the lucky few Aussie to attend the event through the years and they made sure to do it in style.

With the 2025 Met Gala right around the corner, we’re strolling down memory lane to relive some Aussie fashion hits and misses in years gone by.

Keep scrolling to see all the looks that had us smitten – and a few that had us raising our eyebrows.

