Elle Macpherson opens up about breast cancer journey for first time

Elle Macpherson has had an extraordinary life and career over the course of her 60 years, but it hasn’t been without its challenges.

For the first time ever, the Australian supermodel is opening up about her experience with breast cancer in her brand-new book, Elle.

Elle Macpherson has opened up about her cancer journey for the first time. (Credit: Getty)

One chapter in Elle Macpherson’s autobiography, subtitled ‘Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff’, explores her experience with breast cancer – from her diagnosis to her treatment.

Elle kept her battle with cancer a secret for the past seven years, but decided now was the right time to speak about her journey.

“It was a shock, it was unexpected, it was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways,” she told The Australian Women’s Weekly (AWW).

“And it really gave me an opportunity to dig deep in my inner sense to find a solution that worked for me…I realised I was going to need my own truth, my belief system to support me through it. And that’s what I did. So, it was a wonderful exercise in being true to myself, trusting myself and trusting the nature of my body and the course of action that I had chosen.”

The cover of her book, titled Elle. (Credit: Penguin Books Australia)

The 60-year-old was advised by her doctor to undergo a mastectomy with radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and breast reconstruction, but after deliberating on what to do for several weeks and seeking advice from 32 different doctors and experts, she ultimately decided to embark on her own path when it came to treatment.

Elle said she went to the beach where she prayed and meditated before coming to one of the biggest decisions of her life: not to undergo chemo.

“I came to the understanding that there was no sure thing and absolutely no guarantees,” she writes in her new book. “There was no ‘right’ way, just the right way for me.”

Instead, she decided to go for “an intuitive, heart-led, holistic approach” under the guidance of her doctor who specialises in integrative medicine.

“I chose a holistic approach. Saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. But saying no to my own inner sense would have been even harder,” she shared in her book.

“Sometimes an authentic choice from the heart makes no sense to others … but it doesn’t have to. People thought I was crazy but I knew I had to make a choice that truly resonated with me. To me, that meant addressing emotional as well as physical factors associated with breast cancer. It was time for deep, inner reflection. And that took courage.”

Elle with her sons Flynn (left) and Cy (right). (Credit: Getty)

The Aussie model is now in “clinical remission” and has been for seven years, but she admits she received mixed reactions from her family about her decision not to undergo chemo, especially her children Flynn and Cy.

“Cy simply thought that chemo kills you,” she said of her youngest child who was 14 at the time. “And so he never wanted me to do it because he thought that was a kiss of death.”

“Flynn, being more conventional, wasn’t comfortable with my choice at all,” she said of her then 19-year-old. “He is my son, though, and would support me through anything and love me through my choices, even if he didn’t agree with them. My children were extremely supportive in their different ways but I knew they felt very scared.”

In her interview with AWW, she revealed her decision to share insights into her cancer journey wasn’t to give advice to others who may be going through the same thing, but to encourage and inspire people to do what they feel is right for them.

