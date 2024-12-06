Iconic Australian supermodel, Elle Macpherson, is currently dating musician Doyle Bramhall II.

The 59-year-old seems as happy as ever in her current relationship – but who is Doyle?

Doyle Bramhall II is an American musician – he is a guitarist, producer and songwriter who is most well-known for his work with Eric Clapton and Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters.

Doyle was married to Susannah Melvoin between 1997 and 2010, and he shares a 22-year-old daughter, India Willah Bramhall, with her. Doyle has also previously been linked to Bridget Jones’ Diary‘s Renee Zellweger, who he was in a relationship with from 2012 to 2019.

It’s unknown just exactly how Elle and Doyle met, but they’ve been together since about September 2022.

Elle and Doyle (54) first fuelled rumours of their relationship in October 2022, when they uploaded photos of each other to their Instagram accounts.

According to New Idea at the time, the couple were “getting serious”.

“Elle and Doyle have known each other for a while but their friendship recently turned romantic,” a source told the magazine at the time.

“It’s getting serious. Elle travels the world with Doyle and already knows his two adult daughters. He worships her and is very supportive of her work in the wellness space, too.”

Elle and Doyle at Paris Fashion Week in 2023. (Image: Getty)

Having been together for over a year now, the couple have been spotted together on numerous occasions.

In 2023, Elle and Doyle were seen holding hands at Paris Fashion Week, donning the red carpet of the Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards, and enjoying a trip to Morocco together.

Doyle posted multiple photos of the two enjoying their travels together, with his captions further confirming their relationship was going strong.

“Love is a spiritual phenomenon; lust is physical. Ego is psychological; love is spiritual,” Doyle wrote.

“Love the person but give the person total freedom…Love the person but from the very beginning make it clear that you are not selling your freedom.”

Elle and Doyle were all loved up at the 2024 Australian Open. (Image: Getty)

The pair have been spotted out and about together again in 2024, appearing on red carpets as well as continuing to upload photos together on social media.

Most recently, Elle and Doyle packed on the PDA at the Australian Open in Melbourne in January.

Elle with Arpad Busson who she dated for nine years. (Image: Getty)

Elle’s relationship history includes big names such as Billy Joel, and she also has two sons whom she shares with her ex, Arpad Busson.

Elle and Billy Joel dated during the early 1980s, with Billy confirming his songs ‘This Night’ and ‘And So It Goes’ were written about their relationship. It’s also believed that Billy’s hit song ‘Uptown Girl’ was also inspired by Elle.

Elle’s first husband was French fashion photographer, Gilles Bensimon, whom she wed in 1986. The pair were married for three years and divorced in 1989.

Following her first marriage, Elle began a relationship with Arpad Busson, a financier. The couple share two sons together: Arpad “Flynn” Alexander, 26, and Aurelius “Cy” Andrea, 21.

Elle with her sons Flynn (left) and Cy (right). (Images: Getty)

Elle and Arpad were together from 1996 until their separation in 2005, but they never married.

After their split, Elle married billionaire Jeffrey Soffer in 2013, however they divorced in 2017.

Elle and her current partner Doyle have been together since 2022.

