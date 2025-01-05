Australian actress Cate Blanchett, 54, has attended her fair share of events, premieres and awards shows over her career that has spanned decades.
We can always count on Cate to look ethereal on the red carpet, and she has had no shortage of iconic looks over the years.
Since she first came on the scene in the 1990s, Cate has solidified her stance as a style icon in her own right, serving look after look.
Though it was a difficult task, we rounded up her most memorable outfits of all time.
Scroll through to see Cate Blachett’s best red carpet looks over the years.
82nd Annual Golden Globes Awards
January 2025
Cate Blanchett kicked off the 2025 awards season in style with this gorgeous gold number at the Golden Globes!
95th Annual Academy Awards
March 2023
Cate wore this stunning outfit by Louis Vuitton at the Oscars in 2023.
Looking chic and regal, Cate’s look featured a rich blue velvet top that draped elegantly and a floor-length silk skirt with a dramatic train.
Goya Cinema Awards
February 2022
Cate Blanchett debuted this sexy and sparkly number by Armani Privé in 2022.
Combined with smoky eye makeup and a sleek up-do hairstyle, Cate looked as glamorous as ever.
71st Annual Academy Awards
March 1999
Cate made a statement on the red carpet at her first Oscars in 1999.
Cate wore a sheer John Galliano dress with a cut-out back and beautiful floral detailing.
79th Venice International Film Festival
September 2022
Cate rocked this beautiful velvet black jumpsuit by Schiaparelli on the Tár red carpet in 2022.
The minimalist jumpsuit is given a unique twist thanks to the gorgeous flower detail across the strapless bodice.
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony
November 2023
Cate is the queen of pantsuits and this dazzling three-piece-set from Stella McCartney is no exception.
79th Annual Academy Awards
February 2007
Cate shined on the red carpet of the 2007 Oscars as a nominee for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Notes on a Scandal.
She wore this sleek and shiny Armani Prive gown.
88th Annual Academy Awards
February 2016
Cate loves a dramatic train and it’s not hard to see why.
She wore this beautiful aquamarine gown with flower details, another Armani Prive.