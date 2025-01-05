Today’s the day! The 82nd Golden Globe Awards have officially kicked off at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
Hollywood’s elite have shown up on the red carpet looking as glamorous as ever.
Australia’s own Nicole Kidman was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in Babygirl.
Take a look at all of the best red carpet looks and moments at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.
Zoë Kravitz Golden Globes 2025
Zoë Kravitz has appeared on the red carpet in an elegant black floor-length number with a white tie on the side.
Dakota Fanning Golden Globes 2025
Dakota has well and truly outdone herself this year in a floor-length red gown with an attached silk neck scarf.
Anna Sawai Golden Globes 2025
Anna Sawai is nominated for her performance in the 2024 season of ‘Shogun” for best performance by a female actor in a television series-drama. The actress looks incredible this year in a Dior strapless dress.
Allison Janney
Allison Janney has opted for a simple yet elegant navy off-the-shoulder gown, with a dazzling drop necklace. Allison has been nominated for the best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television for The Diplomat.
Cate Blanchett Golden Globes 2025
Australian star, Cate Blanchett has stunned on the red carpet this year in a metallic gown, looking like quite the goddess! Cate has been nominated this year for Disclaimer, for best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television.
Mindy Kaling Golden Globes 2025
Actress Mindy Kaling has taken to the carpet this year in a dazzling gold number.
Abby Elliott Golden Globes 2025
Abby Elliott has stunned in a Monique Lhuillier dress with a pearl neckline, simple yet elegant!
Halina Reijn Golden Globes 2025
Renowned director, actress, producer and author, Halina Reijn has taken to the 2025 red carpet as director of Babygirl. The film has one nomination this year for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, for none other than Aussie, Nicole Kidman.