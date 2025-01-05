Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Advertisement
All of the best red carpet moments at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

Hollywood's best arrived in style...
annabel lane
Today’s the day! The 82nd Golden Globe Awards have officially kicked off at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Hollywood’s elite have shown up on the red carpet looking as glamorous as ever.

Australia’s own Nicole Kidman was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in Babygirl.

Take a look at all of the best red carpet looks and moments at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Zoe Kravitz
(Credit: Getty)

Zoë Kravitz Golden Globes 2025

Zoë Kravitz has appeared on the red carpet in an elegant black floor-length number with a white tie on the side.

Dakota Fanning
(Credit: Getty)

Dakota Fanning Golden Globes 2025

Dakota has well and truly outdone herself this year in a floor-length red gown with an attached silk neck scarf.

Anna Sawai
(Credit: Getty)

Anna Sawai Golden Globes 2025

Anna Sawai is nominated for her performance in the 2024 season of ‘Shogun” for best performance by a female actor in a television series-drama. The actress looks incredible this year in a Dior strapless dress.

Alison Janney
(Credit: Getty)

Allison Janney

Allison Janney has opted for a simple yet elegant navy off-the-shoulder gown, with a dazzling drop necklace. Allison has been nominated for the best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television for The Diplomat.

Cate Blanchett
(Credit: Getty)

Cate Blanchett Golden Globes 2025

Australian star, Cate Blanchett has stunned on the red carpet this year in a metallic gown, looking like quite the goddess! Cate has been nominated this year for Disclaimer, for best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television.

Mindy Kaling
(Credit: Getty)

Mindy Kaling Golden Globes 2025

Actress Mindy Kaling has taken to the carpet this year in a dazzling gold number.

Abby Elliott
(Credit: Getty)

Abby Elliott Golden Globes 2025

Abby Elliott has stunned in a Monique Lhuillier dress with a pearl neckline, simple yet elegant!

Halina Reijn
(Credit: Getty)

Halina Reijn Golden Globes 2025

Renowned director, actress, producer and author, Halina Reijn has taken to the 2025 red carpet as director of Babygirl. The film has one nomination this year for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, for none other than Aussie, Nicole Kidman.

