German-American supermodel Heidi Klum may have a career in the limelight, but she tends to keep her family life private.

Advertisement

The 51-year-old has four children and while they’re now all grown up, pictures of and information about the kids are ultra rare.

Heidi with all four of her kids. (Credit: Instagram)

Heidi Klum’s eldest child, daughter Leni, is following in her mother’s footsteps and pursuing a modelling career. And while Leni doesn’t shy away from the spotlight, her younger siblings do.

Heidi’s other three children whom she shares with ex-husband Seal: Henry, Johan and Lou, are much more private.

Advertisement

Below we detail everything we know about Heidi Klum’s four biological children.

Heidi with daughter Leni in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

As aforementioned, Heidi’s eldest child Leni is the most well-known of the supermodel’s children.

Leni Olum Klum, 20, was born on 4 May 2004, and her biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

Advertisement

While Heidi was pregnant, her relationship with Flavio came to an end but she met and started dating Seal soon after.

The couple married in 2005 and Seal adopted Leni as his own just a few years later.

The stunning mother-daughter duo. (Credit: Getty)

Leni has recently started a career in modelling, with her mother making her wait until she was 16 to do so.

Advertisement

“I was really sad about it, but in the end she was right. And I feel like that’s what sparked me to want to model more,” she said.

Since then, Leni has gone on to pose on the cover of Vogue Germany alongside her mother, as well as graced the covers of Harper’s Bazaar Germany and Glamour Germany solo.

The 20-year-old often attends public events and red carpets with her mother and there are many photos of the duo together.

As she grows up, the resemblance between Leni and Heidi seems to grow even stronger, with the pair sharing the same facial bone structure.

Advertisement

Loading the player...

After Heidi married Seal in 2005, the pair went on to have three children together.

The former Victoria’s Secret model gave birth to her next child, Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, on 12 September 2005.

Soon after welcoming Henry, Heidi spoke with PEOPLE about which of his parents her son most resembled.

Advertisement

“Everyone who sees him says, ‘Oh my god, he looks just like Seal.’ And I’m like, ‘He has nothing of me? C’mon, there must be something of me in there somewhere.’ And they’re like, ‘No, sorry, he looks just like his father,’ ” she said.

Henry walking at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture show. (Credit: Getty)

Henry, now 18, has remained out of the spotlight – until now. He made his modelling runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in January 2025!

“I’m more excited than nervous. I’m going to do my best and try to enjoy every moment to the fullest!” he told Vogue Germany prior to the show. He also added that he asked his sister Leni for some advice.

Advertisement

“Leni told me to look straight ahead and walk as if I was balancing a book on my head,” Samuel shared.

“My mother told me to do my best and not forget to have fun.”

Both of her sons are now taller than her! (Credit: Instagram)

Shortly after Henry was born, Heidi and Seal announced they were pregnant once again.

Advertisement

They welcomed another son, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, on 22 November 2006.

The pair announced his arrival in a post on Heidi’s website, saying, “He is healthy, beautiful and looks just like his mother.

“To our children, a brother/ To our parents, a grandson/ To my wife and I, a son/ To our family, a blessing,” the post continued.

When Johan was young, his model mother described him as a very artistic and creative child.

Advertisement

“While the other kids are watching a movie, he’ll sit down at his desk for 45 minutes and paint monsters one after another,” she told Parents magazine in 2012.

The kids with their dad Seal and his new partner. (Credit: Getty)

Like his older brother Henry, photos of Johan remain extremely limited. The only glimpses fans have really been given of the teenager have been rare photos posted by Heidi on Instagram, or photos taken of the family out and about in public.

However, in January 2024 all four children accompanied their father Seal to the premiere of The Book of Clarence, a movie directed by Seal’s brother, Jeymes Samuel.

Advertisement

The kids look so grown up, and it’s one of the only recent photos of them we’ve seen.

Lou in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Heidi Klum’s fourth and youngest child was born a few years later in 2009.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Lou Sulola Samuel on 9 October.

Advertisement

After her birth, Seal released a statement saying, “It’s difficult to imagine loving another child as much as you love your existing children. Anyone who has a family will tell you this. Where will one find that extra love? If you love your existing children with all of your heart, how then can one possibly find more heart with which to love another?

“On Friday, Oct. 9, 2009, at 7:46 p.m., the answer to this question came in the form of our fourth child and second daughter. Lou Sulola Samuel was born, and from the moment she looked into both of our eyes, it was endless love at first sight,” the singer wrote.

Heidi is a renowned lover of Halloween, and in a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, the 51-year-old shared that Lou seems to be the only one of her children who has inherited her love of the holiday.

“I was hoping that I would pass this on even to my kids, but out of four, there’s only one that really is going for it and that’s Lou,” she said.

Advertisement

Most recently, Heidi uploaded a snap of all her children together celebrating her 51st birthday, captioning the post, “All I could wish for 🥰❤️”.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use