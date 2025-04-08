Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness are fighting it out over the family fortune

They once claimed they were navigating the breakdown of their 27-year marriage with “gratitude, love and kindness”.

But 18 months on from their September 2023 split, former couple Hugh Jackman, 56, and Deborra-lee Furness, 69, are embroiled in a bitter dispute over their $250 million family fortune – and a swift divorce looks out of the question!

HUGH & DEB’S PRE-NUP PROBLEMS

“When Hugh and Deb negotiated the terms of the divorce, she didn’t know he had someone else [Hugh’s girlfriend Sutton Foster] waiting on the sidelines.

“She knows – and he knows – she would have been much more upset and not-so-generous in that divorce deal,” an insider spills to Woman’s Day. “At the time, she still thought she was a big priority in his life and believed him when he said he’d always take care of her. Now she’s not so sure.”

According to friends, Hugh and Deb were weeks out from settling their divorce in January when Deb decides she was “entitled” to more money and Hugh refused.

It’s believed the couple, who met on set of the miniseries Correlli in 1995, do not have a prenuptial agreement, making dividing their assets a whole lot more complex.

It comes amid claims that Hugh and Sutton’s relationship blossomed during their Broadway run of The Music Man, when both were still married.

Hugh doesn’t want Deb getting any more of his money! (Image: Getty)

EMOTIONAL AFFAIR

“While he didn’t physically cheat on her with Sutton, Deb believes they were having an emotional affair and she feels he betrayed her.

“She’s worried for her future now his priorities are elsewhere and it’s made her realise just how much she’s set aside for Hugh, how many times she’s put him first, even in the divorce negotiations. She was prepared to be dignified and walk away with just her needs met, but seeing him start a whole new theatre business that they had planned to do together brought it home to her.

“Remember, she was the star when they first started dating. She didn’t really take him seriously but he never gave up trying to win her heart. She never felt anything but adored by Hugh for so many years and she gave him everything in return, even her career.”

Property empire! The pair own a $3.5 million Hamptons home (top left), a $5.9 million North Bondi beach pad (bottom left) and a $21 million penthouse in Manhattan. (Image: Realtor, Mega)

MAKING BANK

A large portion of the couple’s eye-watering fortune is due to the Wolverine star’s role in the Marvel franchise, something that’s led to him being one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, which Deb supported.

“When his movie career started to take off, she was happy to play a supporting role and give him the loving family unit he’d always dreamed of. She even tried directing in 2003 but it became impossible with the arrival of [their second child] Ava in 2005. “With Hugh raking in millions, Deb had no regrets as she focused on raising their beautiful children and keeping him on the straight and narrow.” Friends say they’ve divided up most of their property assets “but things are still at an impasse over that $250 million fortune”.

“Deb isn’t being bitter or greedy, but she wants what she’s owed. It’s time for Deb to look out for Deb – she worked just as hard as he did to amass that family fortune.



“Now, as Hugh’s bank balance continues to rise, she’s facing a life of vastly reduced potential earnings as another older TV actress. And she’s not just going to roll over so that Hugh can marry

his new girlfriend and live off their fortune.”

