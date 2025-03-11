George Clooney and Hugh Jackman’s Broadway battle

A battle for Broadway is reportedly brewing between two Hollywood greats, with Hugh Jackman feeling threatened by George Clooney.

A source close to George, 63, says he loves his role in Good Night, and Good Luck so much that he’s looking to do more plays in the future, putting him in competition with Hugh, 56, who’s starring in From New York, With Love.

“George and Hugh aren’t old friends, and George needs to understand the whole street belongs to Hugh,” the source says.

“He’s been performing on Broadway for 25 years, so he has every right to be sceptical of George suddenly dipping his toes into the theatre.”

Hugh Jackman is a Broadway main-stay (Credit: Getty)

ROOM FOR BOTH

Hugh’s From New York, With Love show opened in January 2025 at Radio City Music Hall and runs until October 2025.

According to promotional material, the show features an ‘unforgettable evening of music and entertainment’ with Hugh singing songs from The Greatest Showman, The Boy from Oz, Oklahoma! and more.

George Clooney announcing the cast of ‘Good Night, And Good Luck’ on February 06, 2025 in New York City. (Credit: Getty)

George’s Broadway show is based on the film he directed in 2005 of the same name which was deeply personal for him to make.

According to Broadway.com, Clooney’s father Nick Clooney was a respected TV journalist and would often recite Murrow’s (character in the film) famous speech, which was featured in the film.

“I grew up in a household where my father was a newsman, so I have a deep respect for the role of journalism in society,” Clooney said in an interview with The New York Times in 2005.

But the source says there’s room for both men, noting George is interested in working with ensembles.

“George is keen to show people the play isn’t just about him. Hugh’s hardly done anything remotely close to that!”

