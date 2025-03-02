George Clooney and wife Amal are now living separate lives

George Clooney is stepping back from Hollywood, much to his wife Amal’s relief, but his pivot towards a Broadway career is proving bittersweet as it’s forcing them to opposite sides of the world.

Advertisement

Now insiders say the distance and time apart is taking a toll on the couple’s 10-year-marriage.

“As proud as she is that he’s making his Broadway dream come true, it hasn’t been easy being this long away from each other and they have been drifting apart due to the irregular hours,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“She’s used to him going away for a few days at a time, so this is certainly testing their marriage.”

As George, 63, prepares to make his theatre debut in the stage version of his film, Good Night, And Good Luck, in New York, his humanitarian lawyer wife has started a new job at Oxford, taking her and their twins, Ella and Alexander, to a different continent.

Advertisement

Amal studied at the esteemed University of Oxford and will return as a visiting professor.

“It’s easy to criticise her for not being by George’s side, but they have always put their kids first and they’re doing so well with their routine in Oxfordshire,” the insider says.

“She knows taking on this job in Oxford sets the seal on her plans to continue raising the kids in the UK, but it may come at a price.”

As Amal returns to Oxford, George is making his Broadway debut in New York. (Image: Mega)

Advertisement

BAD TIMING

It’s been a bitter pill for Amal, 47, to swallow.

On the one hand, the lawyer is “100 per cent supportive” of the theatre project as it takes George away from the “fake” Hollywood scene she’s never really liked.

But in trying this new career path, George has no choice but to be separated from his family.

“Amal’s been encouraging him to step back from Hollywood for some time – she’s clever enough to get on with people, but she’s never felt comfortable or fitted in,” the insider says.

Advertisement

Indeed, the coupe have tried hard to create a life outside of the Tinseltown bubble with their charitable ventures and building a home with their young children in France.

And according to sources, George’s decision to scale down the big-screen roles has also allayed any fears Amal had that he could be dragged back into the “murky” side of Hollywood after reuniting with Brad Pitt for Wolfs last year.

George and Amal in 2018 (Credit: Getty)

“She wasn’t happy about him teaming up with Brad and it didn’t seem genuine for them to be buddying up when Brad’s hardly in George’s life any more,” a source says.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t a comfortable situation for her. It’s safe to say she’s secretly pleased there is no sequel.”

After the film’s lukewarm reviews, Amal is also hoping the “instant feedback of a live adoring audience” will help to boost George’s confidence.

Despite any concerns about being long-distance, at the end of the day, insiders say George can count on Amal to offer her unconditional support.

“One of the things George always loved about Amal is he never boxed him in as ‘just an actor’,” the insider says.

Advertisement

“She’s been hugely influential in getting him to try new things, from politics to writing, and now theatre.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use