Inside George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s decades-long Hollywood bromance

George Clooney, 63, and Brad Pitt, 60, go way back. And for nearly a quarter century, they’ve had one of the strongest bromances that Hollywood has ever seen.

The two actors’ history began when they both auditioned for Thelma & Louise, which aired in 1991. Brad beat out George for the role.

In an interview with GQ, George, who still hasn’t gotten over it, said, “The funny part is that I was one of the last people in the running for Thelma & Louise. And then when he got it – I knew it was going to be a big film, but I didn’t know it was going to be like that.

“And his career was like this [George mimes something going way up] and I’m still doing some bad TV show or something. I wouldn’t watch Thelma & Louise for a couple of years,” he joked.

Then Brad made sure to add, “Don’t forget, we’re also competitive motherf*ckers. We are. I mean, all of us. Damon. All of us.”

The two have a rapport that’s just so fun to be around. But it’s sweet too. After Brad’s comment, George said, “I want to beat you at any job. But if I don’t get it, I would like you to get it.”

The duo are currently at the annual Venice Film Festival, debuting Wolfs.(Image: Getty)

THE BEGINNING OF A LONG FRIENDSHIP

Brad acknowledged the moment that really stood out to him was when George spoke up after Princess Diana’s tragic passing.

Reflecting on how badly they’ve been hounded by the paparazzi, Brad said, “Oh my God. And you stop at a stoplight, and they all get out and it’s flash-flash-flash-flash-flash-flash.

“And you can’t see anything, and you can’t move because you’re trapped between cars at a stoplight. It’s a horrible feeling.

“It’s really invasive to know people are out there and they’re hiding in the bushes.

“So George got up and commented on that after Princess Diana. And that’s when I saw: This guy’s got something that the rest of us don’t. Like, I saw the leader in that moment.”

SO MANY MOVIES

Brad and George hanging out back in 2002 – look at his phone! (Image: Getty)

The friends have starred in numerous movies together. They first graced the big screen together, however, in 2001’s remake of Ocean’s Eleven, which also starred Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Bernie Mac and more.

The two friends, both named PEOPLE’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ in the early 2000s, later reunited for two more installments of the heist comedy, starring in Ocean’s Twelve in 2004 and Ocean’s Thirteen three years later in 2007.

Sixteen years after sharing the big screen together in 2008’s Burn After Reading, Brad and George have reunited for Wolfs, an action comedy set to hit theaters in September 2024.

REUNITED FOR ‘WOLFS’

The highly anticipated movie, written and directed by Jon Watts, sees Brad and George playing rival ‘fixers’ hired for the same job – two highly competent men who may (finally) be aging out of the job.

The duo are currently at the annual Venice Film Festival, debuting Wolfs. Taking advantage of the beautiful Italian seaside city, Brad and his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon joined George and his wife Amal for a double-date dinner outing.

George and Amal joined Brad and his new Amal-lookalike girlfriend Ines for a double date in Venice. (Image: Getty)

Claims in the New York Times said the friends were paid “more than $35 million each” for their roles in Wolfs. However, George was quick to comment.

He said, “[It was] an interesting article and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported.

“And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard bearer for salaries. I think that’s terrible, it’ll make it impossible to make films.”

WHEN THE ROAD GETS ‘BUMPY’

In the most recent issue of GQ, George and Brad opened up about their enduring friendship. At one point, the interviewer asked point black – are you guys actually friends?

After a few playful jabs and a joke about restraining orders, George said, “Yeah, man, we’re friends. We’ve been friends for a long time.

“And it’s fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this. Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody’s okay.”

Brad added, “George is probably the best at understanding, seeing the chessboard and the potential moves. I’ll call George on numerous occasions when things get bumpy.”

More bunny ears… (Image: Getty)

A source, who spoke to PEOPLE in February, said Hollywood friends were excited to collaborate on another movie together.

“Brad and George are forever friends,” the source said. “They like and respect each other no matter how many years in between gigs together. They go way back, and were happy to work together on this film.”

“Wolfs was a meaty project and both took a real interest in it,” the source added. “They are excited about the film, and enjoying the hell out of it as time leads up to the release.”

Wolfs opens in theatres on 20th September and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on 27 September. No subscription? No worries. Sign up today for a free week and only $12.99/month after that.