49-year-old Broadway performer Sutton Foster has made quite the headline in the last few days with her close ties to Aussie star, Hugh Jackman.

The former co-stars were spotted holding hands on a rumoured date night in LA in early January, 2025.

Beyond the Broadway stage, Sutton is also known on screen for her characters in the TV show, Younger and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life as well as Flight of the Conchords.

Scroll on for everything we know about Sutton Foster.

WHAT IS SUTTON FOSTER FAMOUS FOR?

Sutton attending the opening night of centre theatre group’s, ‘Once Upon a Mattress.” (Credit: Getty)

Sutton Foster is known for her incredible presence on Broadway and is an American actress and singer who performs both on stage and on screen.

She began taking dance lessons at the age of four, and started out in community theatre with the production of Annie.

Having studied theatre at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh for a year in 1993, the actress then returned on stage for a national tour of Grease.

Following this she began small roles on Broadway before her lead part in What the World Needs Now: A Musical Fable in 1998.

Sutton performing in 2024 for her role in ‘Sweeney Todd’. (Credit: Getty)

Sutton remained on Broadway in various roles and has won two Tony awards. Her first for Best Actress in a Musical in 2002, for her performance as Millie Dillmount in Thoroughly Modern Millie and again in 2011 for her role as Reno Sweeny in Anything Goes.

The actress went on performing and acting in different shows and films. Playing the lead character in Stan TV show, Younger, Sutton made quite an impression as main character for seven seasons.

IS SUTTON FOSTER MARRIED?

(Credit: Getty)

The Broadway star has been married twice before.

First in 2006 for three years to actor Christian Borle who met each other at Carnegie Mellon University in the ’90s.

After Sutton left University early to pursue her career in theatre, Christian graduated in 1995 and the pair later worked together on stage in Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2003. They were married three years later in 2006.

In 2009, they announced their divorce but have remained amicable with Christian speaking to Time Out in 2012 about their relationship, “As life took its crazy winding turns and we ended up not being married anymore, it was always a priority for us to stay friends.”

(Credit: Getty)

In 2013, Sutton confirmed her engagement to screenwriter Ted Griffin after several years of dating in private.

They were married in 2014 and adopted a baby girl in 2017, Emily.

A few days before their 10th wedding anniversary in October 2024, Sutton filed for divorce from Ted with the New York County Supreme Court.

IS SUTTON FOSTER DATING HUGH JACKMAN?

(Credit: Getty)

Speculation has been rife that Sutton is in a relationship with Hugh Jackman since October 2024. The pair seemingly confirmed their romance in early January 2025 when they were spotted hand-in-hand in photos obtained by People.

The Aussie actor had announced his split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023.

The pair first starred in The Music Man together on Broadway in 2022. The Broadway show ran from December 2021 to January 2023.

Since their public outing, aan interview from this time as costars has also resurfaced where the pair spoke praise of one another.

“I’m having the time of my life playing opposite this guy,” Sutton said on Seth Meyers’ Late Night Show, to which Hugh responded, “You had to say that, but thank you.”

“I did!” Sutton laughed, before adding, “But it’s like, it’s like a dream come true. Truly.”

There has been no confirmation from Sutton and Hugh of their blossoming relationship.

