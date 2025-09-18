Kate and Camilla’s awkward moment before the Banquet everyone’s talking about

It was meant to be King Charles and Queen Camilla’s night of regal hosting, but a short clip from earlier in the day has become the real talking point.



During the official welcome for U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor, cameras caught what many saw as an awkward exchange between the Queen and the Princess of Wales.

As Catherine spoke warmly with Melania, Camilla appeared to give a small hand gesture, prompting the Princess to quickly end the conversation and step away.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a state visit at Windsor Castle (Credit: Getty)

The moment was subtle, but fans online were quick to dissect it. “Kate turned immediately and walked to the end of the line… she looked extremely unhappy and downtrodden,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “It was not a raging confrontation, rather a subtle display of power over Kate, and boy, Kate looked really unhappy in the next pic.”

Others pointed out that Catherine’s swift movement suggested she did not miss the signal. “She turned quickly on her heels, completely around from being in engaging conversation to walking away,” one fan noted, while another suggested, “She looked a little irritated but didn’t say a word.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales welcome US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Windsor Castle. (Credit: Getty)

In line with royal protocol, the Prince and Princess of Wales had greeted the Trumps first before escorting them to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Victoria House.

Once inside Windsor Castle, the traditional carriage procession and state banquet unfolded as planned, with Charles and Camilla leading the formalities.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, ans Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales prepare to greet their guests on the Windsor Estate. (Credit: Getty)

Still, for many watching, it was the brief exchange between Catherine and Camilla that lingered.

Whether it was simple stage management or something more pointed, the video has fuelled speculation about the dynamics between the Queen and the future Queen Consort and left royal watchers wondering what might really be going on behind the palace doors.

