Feeling better after his cancer treatment, King Charles wants to do “more and more work,” according to Queen Camilla. “He loves his work and it keeps him going. That’s what he’s driven by, helping others.”

Camilla added that while it’s “wonderful” that he wants to keep working, it does remain a “problem.”

Behind the scenes, royal insiders say Charles is a “workaholic” who is becoming increasingly hard to slow down – and everyone is concerned.

According to insiders, Charles lives by the same mantra as his late mother Queen Elizabeth II – that a monarch has to be seen to be believed.

“Camilla is very worried about Charles and his stubborn refusal to put his feet up. She knows he means it when he says a monarch needs to be seen to be believed but Camilla’s worried he’s taking it too far,” a royal insider revealed to Woman’s Day in May 2024..

WORKAHOLIC KING

And while Charles was “greatly encouraged” to get back to public-facing duties, no one expected the King to kick off his return with such gusto by hosting a Buckingham Palace garden party for 8000 people, as well as a string of other events and private meetings.

It’s clear Charles, who is used to working at full pelt, was struggling with doing less. “Even though all the other royals have stepped in in his absence, Charles will be feeling that the face of the monarchy is not how it should be at the moment,” the insider adds.

Charles’ nephew Peter Phillips confirmed as much in a TV interview, revealing that his uncle had been frustrated by the pace of his recuperation.

“I think, ultimately, he’s hugely frustrated. He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything he wants to be able to do,” Peter said.

Prince William has also raised concerns about his father’s heavy workload.

“He wants to make sure his father is balancing his recovery. He knows his dad loves work, but he does worry about him,” an insider told The Times.

Behind the scenes, Camilla is doing everything she can to put the brakes on Charles doing too much, even making sure the monarch’s calendar “will be carefully calibrated with enough downtime so that it is not too draining”.

“He’s finally had some good news from his doctors and he thinks he’s invincible. Camilla’s quite right to be worried about Charles undoing all the good work he’s done.

“He’s not stopping though, which is why she was forced to step in last week when Harry was banging down his door,” the source said of of the King’s decision to not see his son in London last year.

“She’s been urging him to tread carefully when it comes to Harry. Charles might put on a brave front, but Camilla sees first-hand the emotional turmoil Harry’s visits do to him. She’s not letting him put his body under any unnecessary pressure and is constantly badgering him to rest.

“He’s doing well and on the way to recovery but not if he keeps trying to run before he can walk. He’s still frail and vulnerable despite appearances.”

