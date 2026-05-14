‘One step at a time’: Fiona Falkiner shares health update after surgery

Australian model and TV presenter Fiona Falkiner has updated fans from her hospital bed after undergoing surgery, thanking her followers for their overwhelming support.

Advertisement

“I’m now day two post-discectomy. Still very sore and definitely a little groggy, but hoping I get the chance to stand up today and start getting this recovery underway,” the former Biggest Loser host wrote on Instagram. “One step at a time. So grateful for all the love and support.”

In an accompanying reel, Fiona told fans she hadn’t yet had the chance to stand up and still had a catheter in, but was hoping to get on her feet later that day.

“I’m pretty groggy, pretty out of it – but I just wanted to thank everyone for all the well wishes,” she said.

Advertisement

A discectomy is a surgical procedure to remove part of a herniated disc that is pressing on a nerve in the spine. It is typically recommended after treatments such as physiotherapy and medication have failed to provide relief.

(Credit: @fionafalkiner on Instagram)

The surgery comes during a difficult period for the model and presenter. Last year, Fiona quietly confirmed her separation from her wife and former sports reporter Hayley Willis after seven years together, sharing the news via Instagram Stories.

“Hayley and I have made the extremely tough call to separate,” she wrote at the time. “Our priority will always be the wellbeing and happiness of our two boys, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect.”

Advertisement

The pair, who married in 2022 in Byron Bay, share two sons – Hunter and Spencer.

Fans have flooded Fiona’s social media with well wishes as she begins her recovery.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.