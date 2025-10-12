Fiona Falkiner quietly confirms split from wife Hayley Willis

Model and former host of The Biggest Loser Australia Fiona Falkiner has quietly revealed that she and her wife, former sports reporter Hayley Willis, have separated.

Fiona shared the news in a simple Instagram Story, explaining that the decision had not been made lightly.

“Hayley and I have made the extremely tough call to separate,” she wrote. “Our priority will always be the wellbeing and happiness of our two boys, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect. We ask for privacy as we navigate this next chapter.”

The couple, who married in 2022, and share two sons together – Hunter and Spencer.

Fiona gave birth to Hunter in March 2021 following a difficult IVF journey, while Hayley gave birth to Spencer in August 2022.

Fiona and Hayley’s love story began in 2018 and just one year later, the pair announced their engagement.

In 2019, Hayley proposed during a holiday in Vanuatu, confirming the news at the time on Instagram, writing, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you Fee.”

The couple officially tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Byron Bay surrounded by their closest friends and family. Among the guests were comedian Tanya Hennessy and sports reporter Danika Mason.

Over the course of their relationship, both Fiona and Hayley gushed over one another publicly and shared their parenting journey via social media.

While the news of their split has come as a surprise to many fans and followers, their commitment to their children remains their top priority.

