Here’s what the winners of The Biggest Loser Australia are up to now

During its run on screens, The Biggest Loser Australia captivated viewers with jaw-dropping weight loss transformations.

Advertisement

For over a decade, from 2006 to 2017, contestants pushed their bodies to the limit alongside trainers Michelle Bridges, Shannan Ponton, Steve ‘Commando’ Willis and Tiffiny Hall all while competing for cash prizes that could change their lives forever.

But the real question isn’t what happened during the intense months of filming – it’s what came after.

When the cameras stopped rolling and the contestants returned to their everyday lives, did those incredible transformations actually last?

Years have passed since these winners celebrated their victories, and while some have successfully maintained their new lifestyles, others have faced the harsh reality that keeping off dramatic weight loss is extremely challenging.

Advertisement

So where are The Biggest Loser Australia winners today? Continue scrolling to find out!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.