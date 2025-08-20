Here’s what the winners of The Biggest Loser Australia are up to now

During its run on screens, The Biggest Loser Australia captivated viewers with jaw-dropping weight loss transformations.
For over a decade, from 2006 to 2017, contestants pushed their bodies to the limit alongside trainers Michelle Bridges, Shannan Ponton, Steve ‘Commando’ Willis and Tiffiny Hall all while competing for cash prizes that could change their lives forever.
But the real question isn’t what happened during the intense months of filming – it’s what came after.
When the cameras stopped rolling and the contestants returned to their everyday lives, did those incredible transformations actually last?
Years have passed since these winners celebrated their victories, and while some have successfully maintained their new lifestyles, others have faced the harsh reality that keeping off dramatic weight loss is extremely challenging.
So where are The Biggest Loser Australia winners today? Continue scrolling to find out!
Adriano “Adro” Sarnelli
Season 1, 2006
The very first season of The Biggest Loser Australia took place in 2006, with Adriano “Adro” Sarnelli taking home the title and $200,000 cash prize.
Adro, who was 26 at the time, had a starting weight of 136.5 kilograms. He finished the competition weighing 85.2kg, meaning he lost a total of 51.3kg (37.58%).
He was declared bankrupt in 2015 with debts of $280,000, and in 2019 he was sentenced to jail after failing to disclose he had inherited $33,000 from his late mother’s estate in 2017.
However, he managed to avoid jail time and was put on a good behaviour bond.
Chris Garling
Season 2, 2007
Chris Garling won the second season of The Biggest Loser in 2007, taking home $200,000.
With a starting weight of 149.5kg, Chris lost a whopping 70.1kg (46.89%) to take home the title.
Chris has stayed out of the spotlight since his win, and very little is known about his life now.
Sam Rouen
Season 3, 2008
19-year-old Sam Rouen was the winner of season three of The Biggest Loser Australia, taking home $200,000 in 2008.
Sam’s starting weight was 154.6kg and he ended the competition at 82.9kg, meaning he lost a total of 71.7kg (46.48%).
After his win, Sam became a firefighter and is now a proud dog dad to Ted and Kingston.
Bob Herdsman
Season 4, 2009
Bob Herdsman won season four of The Biggest Loser Australia in 2009 aged 57 after losing 87.6kg (52.21%).
His starting weight was 167.8kg and he finished the competition weighing 80.2kg.
In a rare interview in 2019, Bob told the Daily Mail that he had continued to work hard to keep the weight off, admitting it was a daily battle.
“For those of us who have struggled long term with obesity, weight control will always be an issue. When you are obese you fight to overcome it every single day, and when you have lost it, you fight to maintain the loss,” Bob told the outlet.”It’s the same fight but better to be at the other end. As for me, it will always be a struggle. I put it on and take it off in a never-ending cycle. There is no easy fix.”
Lisa Hose
Season 5, 2010
In 2010, Lisa Hose became the first woman to win The Biggest Loser, taking home a whopping $370,000 after losing 56.2kg (46.10%). Lisa came into the competition weighing 121.9kg and left weighing 65.7kg.
Lisa is a proud mother to two daughters who were 12 and 14 at the time of her win.
Since she appeared on the show, Lisa has kept a low profile, only speaking to Mamamia in 2020 when her eldest daughter, Chelsea, was stuck in Peru amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Chelsea’s just finished her teaching degree,” she told the publication. “It was her celebration trip for finishing uni. They just thought they’d do this before they started settling down.”
Emma Duncan
Season 6, 2011
The show mixed things up in 2011, introducing a new theme: The Biggest Loser Australia: Families.
Season six saw two winners crowned, one being an individual and the other a family. One of said winners was Emma Duncan who lost 62.1kg (46.38%).
Emma’s starting weight was 133.9kg and she concluded the competition weighing in at 71.8kg.
Since she won the show in 2011, Emma has become a mum to a son named Clay, whom she welcomed in September 2018.
Speaking to Mamamia about motherhood, she said that being fit and healthy helped her during pregnancy.
“I was running even while I was pregnant,” she told the outlet. “I did a pump class the day before I gave birth. I went to work in labour.”
The Westren Family
Season 6, 2011
The second winner of season six was The Westren Family who lost a combined total of 193.4kg (41.10%). They took home $100,000.
The Westren Family consisted of parents Sharlene and Craig, their son Leigh and his partner Lara.
Following the finale, Leigh and Lara split after three years together, with an inside source telling Woman’s Day, “Lara is absolutely heartbroken. All she has ever wanted is to marry Leigh and start a family and now she just doesn’t know what to do.”
In 2014, Leigh Westren revealed his secret ice addiction, telling New Idea he spent an estimated $80,000 on the drug.
“I thought I’d have ice once and that was it,’ he told the publication. “But I loved the high it gave me, so I took it again… and again, and again. Within a week, I’d gone from trying ice for the first time to becoming an ice addict. I was hanging out in crack houses and doing ice all day with junkies, hanging with dealers.”
He said he made the decision to quit using the drug due to the toll his behaviour had on his family.
“The important thing is that I focus on staying off drugs and repairing my relationship with my parents,” he said.
Margie Cummins
Season 7, 2012
34-year-old Margie Cummins won season seven of The Biggest Loser Australia in 2012.
Margie lost 73.2kg (46.01%) and took home $220,000, and after her win she met her partner Kat and built up a social media following.
But along with fame came trolling and stalking that affected her ability to leave the house.
“It was almost, I guess you could say, emotional suicide for me,” Margie told Mamamia. “I stayed indoors and became a bit of a hermit. I didn’t handle it and I couldn’t handle it.”
She added, “I was out of my depth. I had to stay indoors. I couldn’t go into shopping centres because I would have anxiety attacks. I had to go see a doctor and a psychologist. I gained some weight back. I probably gained back just under half of what I lost.
“It’s been a big, big bloody deal, to be honest.”
Margie is also the aunt of Nick Cummins, AKA the ‘Honey Badger’ who was The Bachelor in 2018!
Robyn Dyke & Katie Dyke
Season 8, 2013
The 2013 season was dubbed ‘The Next Generation’, where contestants competed as parent-child teams. It was mother-daughter duo Robyn and Katie Dyke who won the title, with Robyn losing 39kg (34.88%) and Katie losing 47.6kg (34.80%).
Since being on the show, the Tasmania-based family have stayed out of the public eye.
Craig Booby
Season 9, 2014
The winner of season nine of The Biggest Loser Australia was 34-year-old Craig Booby.
His starting weight was 183.4kg and he finished the show weighing in at 103.3kg, meaning he lost 79.8kg (43.51%).
Six months after winning the title, Craig gained the 80kg he lost back.
“It all happened so quickly, that 80 kilos in six months, I didn’t stop and take a breath and see myself changing,” he told SBS Insight.
“I kept thinking I’ll get on top of this, I’ll get on top of this,” Craig added, but after four years of bad habits, he began to struggle with his mental health .
“I was probably the lowest I’d ever been in my entire life, and yeah, I just honestly didn’t see a point in what I had to live for.”
Nowadays, Craig is a Murray Cod and Barramundi fisherman.
Daniel Jofre
Season 10, 2015
Another iteration of The Biggest Loser: Families took place in 2015, with Daniel Jofre being named the individual winner.
Daniel lost 51.6kg (39.09%) and took home $100,000.
Since appearing on the show, Daniel has welcomed two daughters with his fiancee, Aimee.
The Jofre Family
Season 10, 2015
The Jofre Family also won season 10 after losing a combined total of 208.6kg (35.95%).
Representing the family were brothers Daniel, Pablo and Tony, and their uncle Rob Pasqua.
The boys lost a collective 208.6kg (35.95%) and took home $100,000.
Pablo now enjoys travelling and is a proud uncle, while Tony and Rob are both married with kids.
Brett Smith
Season 11, 2017
The final season of The Biggest Loser Australia, titled ‘Transformer’ aired in 2017, with two winners being named.
Brett Smith, then 40, was one of the winners after losing 34.3kg (29.36%).
Brett is a proud husband and father and has remained passionate about fitness. He is now a personal trainer.
Lynton Della Rosa
Season 11, 2017
Lynton Della Rosa was the second winner of The Biggest Loser season 11.
He was 27 years old at the time of his victory, losing 43kg (34.82%).
Lynton has stayed under the radar since being on the show, but it’s believed he is still a pilot and flight instructor.