Where are the trainers and hosts of The Biggest Loser Australia now?

For 11 years, The Biggest Loser was a regular part of Australia’s TV diet.

From 2006 until 2017, trainers Michelle Bridges, Shannan Ponton, Steve ‘Commando’ Willis, and Tiffiny Hall put regular Australians through their paces as they lost a staggering amount of weight while participating in the reality TV series.

It’s been eight years since the show wrapped up but The Biggest Loser is back in the zeitgeist again with the release of Netflix’s new docu-series, Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser.

Here’s what the trainers and hosts from The Biggest Loser Australia are doing now.

01 Michelle Bridges Seasons 2-11

Fitness influencer Michelle Bridges joined the cast of The Biggest Loser in its second season in 2007.

The 54-year-old left the long-running reality series in 2015, along with her partner at the time, Steve ‘Commando’ Willis.

“It was a big part of our lives. 10 years is a really long time and I’m really proud of the work that I did,” she said on the The Today Show at the time.

“We’re pretty excited about our new future.”

The couple welcomed their son Axel the same year and split in 2020.

Amid the split, the television personality was hit with a DUI charge and she’s since described 2020 as one of the hardest years of her life.

“You go through some amazing times and you go through some dark times,” she said during an appearance on the Jess Rowe Big Talk Show. “That was one of them for me, probably one of the hardest times of my life, really.”

“It feels like 50 per cent of Australia are co-parenting right now,” she said. “So there’ll be many of your listeners that have been through a relationship breakdown when there’s children involved.

“There [I] was, unfortunately, eight kilos lighter than I am, stressed to the eyeballs and sitting up with my girlfriends, having too many red wines and crying on their shoulders,” she continued.

“And the next morning going out and having a DUI, which was, again, really public.

“I thought things couldn’t get worse. They just did.”

While appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2024, Michelle said the way she was portrayed on the show still haunts her.

“I think this is a good reason for me to be doing this show [I’m A Celebrity], because I think there’s still very much a legacy or a hangover from my days as being a trainer on The Biggest Loser,” she said to her fellow celebs.

“A lot of people think I’m gonna walk into a room, make them give me a testimonial on what they ate last night and give me 50 burpees.

“I think they think I’m still like that. I’m nothing like that. And I never was in the first place.”