‘Becoming a mum completely changed how I cook’: Meet the cute mini sous chef that’s taken over MasterChef Justine Schofield’s kitchen. 

Die-hard MasterChef fans get a dose of cooking nostalgia this week when original contestant Justine Schofield makes her big return to the reality family.

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A few things have changed, though, since we last saw Justine, 40, as a guest judge in 2015 – most notably, she’s now got a mini-me sous chef in tow!

“Becoming a mum completely changed how I cook,” Justine tells Woman’s Day about how things have shifted since her son, Louis, was born in 2022.

“These days it’s all about simpler, faster, smarter meals that still feel delicious, wholesome and special, which is exactly why I wrote Cook Ahead. Let’s be honest, cooking for kids can get a little repetitive! At the same time, I still love introducing Louis to new dishes and flavours.”

She’s passing down the food baton to Louis! (Image: Instagram)

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A ‘SPECIAL’ ADVENTURE

Over the years, her gig with the Everyday Gourmet team has taken her around the world, but Justine insists there’s nothing quite like returning to the place where it all began – the MasterChef kitchen.

“I have been lucky enough to travel everywhere from France and New Caledonia to Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and New York,” she says.

“[But] coming back felt like returning to family – the energy, creativity and passion in that kitchen is pretty special.”

Justine adds, “It was wonderful to have spent the day beside my old buddies Poh, Andy, Sofia and so great to have finally met Jean–Christophe. He is awesome!

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“It reminded me just how special the MasterChef adventure really is!”

Now busy filming in Norway, the avid foodie says being able to pass down her love of culinary culture to her young son – including teaching him about their French heritage – is one of life’s greatest joys.

“As a child I was always infatuated with food – I have fond memories of watching my grandmother and mother navigate the kitchen so seamlessly,” Justine says.

“It also evokes memories as I continue to cook my grandparents’ dishes and teach Louis where they’ve come from and why it’s important we keep them alive in our family.”

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