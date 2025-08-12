Michelle Bridges gets candid about her dating life

Michelle Bridges was stood up on her first date in five and a half years.

The former The Biggest Loser trainer shared her experience with her followers on Instagram later that night.

“Sharing for my single ladies,” the 54-year-old posted to her Instagram stories, alongside a selfie of herself on the way home from the date.

“I went of a first date tonight. The FIRST date I’ve had in 5.5 years. (I looked frickin hot btw),” she continued. “And I got stood up.”

The personal trainer went on to explain that while she was waiting for her date who never turned up, she met someone else.

“Met someone who said ‘you look lost, can I help you?’ (So sweet and very handsome). We sat for 2 hours and chatted and laughed. He’s like way too young but at this point who cares!” she said.

“What a start??!!? Who does that???” she continued. “Great content!!!”

In 2020, Michelle split from her partner and former The Biggest Loser co-star Steve ‘Commando’ Willis.

The couple met while filming the long-running reality TV show and welcomed a son named Axel in 2015.

Amid the split, the television personality was hit with a DUI charge and she’s since described 2020 as one of the hardest years of her life.

“You go through some amazing times and you go through some dark times,” she said during an appearance on the Jess Rowe Big Talk Show. “That was one of them for me, probably one of the hardest times of my life, really.”

“It feels like 50 per cent of Australia are co-parenting right now,” she said. “So there’ll be many of your listeners that have been through a relationship breakdown when there’s children involved.

“There [I] was, unfortunately, eight kilos lighter than I am, stressed to the eyeballs and sitting up with my girlfriends, having too many red wines and crying on their shoulders,” she continued.

“And the next morning going out and having a DUI, which was, again, really public.

“I thought things couldn’t get worse. They just did.”

Last year, Michelle told WHO she was “consciously single”.

“I just feel very independent and I really like it,” she explained. “And no, I’m not looking for love. At all. I haven’t been on a date for four and a half years. I’m good with that. I’m in a time right now where it’s all about my son and about me, too. And I tell you, it’s going to have to be someone pretty darn special for me to let them into this joyous life that I have.

“I get the question a lot – ‘are you looking for love?’ And I’m not. Every now and again I might think, ‘Damn, I’ve got to get the tyre changed or I need to fix that light fitting’. But you can always get someone in for that. I feel empowered by being independent. It’s the longest I’ve been on my own and I don’t plan on changing that any time soon.”

The mum-of-one has also opened up about co-parenting with her ex in the past.

“50 per cent of the population are co-parenting, it seems. It’s a real balancing act. But in my world, the sentence should always start with, ‘In Axel’s best interests,’” she told the Australian Women’s Weekly last year..

“I’m getting better with practice. When it’s early days everybody is still tender but as you progress you become more attuned to what [Axel’s] needs are. And what he needs is both his mum and dad in his life. He needs to see both his mum and dad working together.”

