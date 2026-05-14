I’m so tall men pay $55K just to look at me!

Amira Evans, 27, shares her story about webcamming and becoming an OnlyFans star…

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The boy stared openly at my chest.

“Come on, Annie, when are you going to grow a pair of t*ts?” he sneered, his friends sniggering behind their neatly knotted school ties.

“Ignore them,” my best friend Gabby whispered, looping her arm through mine. “They’re idiots.”

My name wasn’t really Annie.

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The boys had coined that nickname as a cruel joke – short for “anorexia”.

I was 14 and had just shot up in a sudden growth spurt.

Tall and all limbs, I towered over most of the girls in my year, my skinny frame making me an easy target.

My dad wasn’t part of my life, but I’d inherited his height and seemed to grow an inch every few months.

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By 16, in 2014, I was 200cm tall – awkward and painfully self-conscious.

Thankfully, I was sporty.

I played soccer and netball and loved running.

“Your height is a gift,” one of my coaches told me.

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I was bullied for my height then turned it into my brand

But at that age, it didn’t feel like one.

I wanted to be small and pretty like my friends.

With larger feet, I struggled to find dainty heels for parties.

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When I got ready with Gabby or my other bestie Chelsea, I could never borrow their clothes.

Even when my hips eventually filled out, I was still flat-chested, and the old taunts echoed in my mind.

At 18, I got my first real boyfriend. He was taller than me and just as slim, so we looked perfectly matched.

We were together for three years.

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After school, I enrolled at uni to study maritime business law.

I juggled lectures with a telecommunications job I loathed but needed.

Then everything changed one night in August 2022.

I was out dancing with friends when I noticed a cute guy with dark hair and warm brown skin moving confidently across the dance floor.

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“Hey, I’m Amira,” I smiled.

“I’m Rob,” he grinned.

At 178cm, he was much shorter than me, but neither of us cared.

By the end of the night, we were inseparable.

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People joked that I’d be the dominant one in the relationship because of my height.

We laughed it off.

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Rob knew how insecure I’d once been, and he never made me feel anything but beautiful.

I often complained to him about my job.

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“Why don’t you look for something else?” Rob gently said one day.

Not long after, I bumped into my gym friend Charlie.

“Have you ever thought about webcamming?” she asked casually.

When she told me how much she was earning, my jaw dropped.

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“Isn’t it… sleazy?” I asked.

“It’s all online,” she shrugged. “You’re in control. Most of the men are just lonely and want someone to talk to.”

That night, I raised the idea with Rob.

“Would it bother you?” I asked nervously.

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“Not at all,” he said. “As long as you’re safe.”

We researched platforms that protected my identity and location.

I bought a tripod, took a few tasteful lingerie photographs in my bedroom, uploaded a profile and waited.

The first time someone paid to take me into a private chat, my heart pounded.

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I could see the money ticking up on screen.

“How tall are you?” he asked me.

“I’m 200cm,” I laughed.

“Stand against a door,” he instructed.

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When I did, he was stunned and so were many others.

To my surprise, my height wasn’t something to mock.

People adored it.

Within a week, I’d earned almost $2000.

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I quit my job and committed fully.

I spoke to hundreds of men a week.

Some chats lasted minutes, others more than an hour.

Some wanted the “girlfriend experience” – simple conversation and plenty of attention.

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Others had specific fantasies built around my height.

Two months later, I’d saved enough for breast augmentation surgery – something I’d wanted for years.

After healing for six weeks, my income increased even further.

I became an OnlyFans star, famous for my height

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Telling Mum was nerve-racking.

“I’m still finishing my degree,” I assured her.

“But is it safe?” she worried.

“It’s from my bedroom, so no-one touches me and no-one knows where I live,” I told her.

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Eventually, she accepted it.

I leaned into my niche, branding myself around my height and confidence.

Clients paid for custom videos and interactions that played on scale and power dynamics.

Men often ask to meet me, offering huge sums, but I always refuse them.

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I’m not an escort, and I keep strict boundaries.

After graduating, I transitioned to OnlyFans, allowing me to create content entirely on my own terms.

I already had a following from the cam sites and knew how to market myself.

Once I began posting polished social media reels – often simply of me walking around in heels – my audience grew rapidly.

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Rob and I moved to Bangkok in February 2025.

The lower cost of living gave us freedom, and he now manages filming me and my social media full-time.

We travel regularly through Asia, building content as we go. I treat it like a business.

I pay taxes and contribute to my super.

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I post a reel daily and photos every few days.

Rob shoots everything on a professional camera.

I now earn around $55,000 a month.

Later this year, I’m taking Mum on a three-week cruise around South America – something I could never have afforded in logistics law.

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Of course, trolls still exist.

Some comment that I’m “too big” or “gross”.

Ironically, those posts often go viral, drawing more attention to my page.

The negativity fuels the algorithm – and my income.

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Recently, one of the boys who bullied me at school commented on my Instagram, telling me how hot I looked. He has two daughters now.

I hope no-one treats your daughters the way you treated me, I replied calmly. He never responded.

Being tall once made me feel small.

Now it’s my superpower.

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It’s built me confidence, financial independence, and a life I never imagined when I was 14 and hiding in oversized school uniforms.

For years, I wanted to shrink myself to fit in.

Now I stand taller than ever and wouldn’t change a thing.

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