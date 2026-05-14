EXCLUSIVE: How Carrie Bickmore really feels about ex Chris Walker’s rumoured new romance

He’s been quietly getting on with life since his split from Carrie Bickmore – but it looks like Chris Walker might finally be ready to go public with a new romance.

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The former partner of the beloved TV presenter appears to have soft-launched a new girlfriend on Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair together at a Richmond Tigers game. And while no caption confirmed anything, the post was enough to set tongues wagging.

(Credit: @chriswalkertv on Instagram)

For Carrie, who has kept an extremely low profile in matters of the heart since the split, it’s understood the news has brought up a lot of emotions.

“Carrie has stayed very private since the split. She’s had her own half-hearted attempts at moving on, but nothing’s ever got to ‘serious’ status and part of her is very comfortable with the co-parenting arrangement she has with Chris,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

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“He will always be a part of her life. As far as the kids are concerned, especially her eldest, no one can replace them as their dad. So she’s always been cautious about introducing a new person into the mix – she knows she has to be sure before rocking the boat, and so far no one’s come close.”

(Credit: @bickmorecarrie on Instagram)

Carrie hasn’t been completely without company in the years since the split – there were whispers about a fling with her radio co-host Tommy Little, and a more recent dalliance with Lee Elliott in mid-2025 – but nothing ever got serious.

Those close to her say it’s no accident – Carrie has always put the kids first, and no relationship is worth unsettling that. And it sounds like Chris is no different.

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“They’re both very cautious about going public with a new person until they’re sure,” our source shares. “If he is going to go public on a new romance, Carrie will be fully in the loop. They’ve had their ups and downs as a couple, but as co-parents they’re rock stars and they will always be putting the kids first. New partners have to be introduced super carefully and slowly.”

But that doesn’t make it easy to watch. “No doubt Carrie will be having mixed feelings – no one likes change, but she wants Chris to be happy too.”

For now, Carrie is focused on her kids and her career. But if Chris really is the first to go public with someone new, it might just be the nudge she needs to do the same.

(Credit: @bickmorecarrie on Instagram)

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