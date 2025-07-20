EXCLUSIVE: Inside Carrie Bickmore’s hot new romance with The Bachelorette’s Lee Elliot

Melbourne’s high society are in a flurry over rumours that Carrie Bickmore has found a new man – and he’s a very well-known reality TV star!

Advertisement

Sources close to the Project alum have divulged that Carrie, 44, is currently enjoying a steamy dalliance with none other than The Bachelorette’s Lee Elliot, 44, and things are “heating up quickly!”

Is this Australia’s hottest new couple? (Credit: Getty)

“They’ve been trying so hard to keep things under wraps,” an insider dishes to Woman’s Day. “But there’s definitely something romantic going on. They make a beautiful couple!”

The pair are said to have connected through mutual friends and have been spending a lot of time together at Carrie’s home in recent weeks.

Advertisement

The hot new romance comes after Lee and his ex-wife Georgia Love, who met on The Bachelorette in 2016, confirmed they had separated following months of fervent speculation from their fans.

After finding love on The Bachelorette in 2016, Georgia and Lee went onto marry in 2021 before splitting earlier this year. (Credit: Getty)

We’re told that while their split was amicable, Georgia, 35, hasn’t taken the news of Lee’s rebound romance so well, considering Carrie’s high-profile status in the media world.

“It stings,” a source close to Georgia reveals. “Seeing Lee move on so publicly and with someone as beloved as Carrie has brought up some complicated emotions.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it seems Carrie has already got the approval from pals Fifi Box and Bec Judd, who’ve called Lee a “seriously hot catch!”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.