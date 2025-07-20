Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Carrie Bickmore’s hot new romance with The Bachelorette’s Lee Elliot

And why ex Georgia Love is not happy about it!
Melbourne’s high society are in a flurry over rumours that Carrie Bickmore has found a new man – and he’s a very well-known reality TV star!

Sources close to the Project alum have divulged that Carrie, 44, is currently enjoying a steamy dalliance with none other than The Bachelorette’s Lee Elliot, 44, and things are “heating up quickly!”

Edited image of Carrie and Lee standing next to each other
Is this Australia’s hottest new couple? (Credit: Getty)

“They’ve been trying so hard to keep things under wraps,” an insider dishes to Woman’s Day. “But there’s definitely something romantic going on. They make a beautiful couple!”

The pair are said to have connected through mutual friends and have been spending a lot of time together at Carrie’s home in recent weeks.

The hot new romance comes after Lee and his ex-wife Georgia Love, who met on The Bachelorette in 2016, confirmed they had separated following months of fervent speculation from their fans.

Lee Elliot and Georgia Love stand next to each other on a red carpet
After finding love on The Bachelorette in 2016, Georgia and Lee went onto marry in 2021 before splitting earlier this year. (Credit: Getty)

We’re told that while their split was amicable, Georgia, 35, hasn’t taken the news of Lee’s rebound romance so well, considering Carrie’s high-profile status in the media world.

“It stings,” a source close to Georgia reveals. “Seeing Lee move on so publicly and with someone as beloved as Carrie has brought up some complicated emotions.”

Meanwhile, it seems Carrie has already got the approval from pals Fifi Box and Bec Judd, who’ve called Lee a “seriously hot catch!”

