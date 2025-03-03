The Bachelorette’s Georgia Love and Lee Elliott have broken the hearts of many who watched, as Georgia made the shocking announcement of the pairs split on social media Friday, February 28.

Advertisement

In a statement shared to Instagram, the 35-year-old wrote, “After nine wonderful years together, including four as husband and wife, Lee and l have made the incredibly difficult decision to lovingly part ways.”

“Our relationship has been so special and we will always cherish the memories, love, and laughter we’ve shared,” the statement continued.

“There is no drama, no bad blood. Just two people who have grown in different directions while still holding deep respect and care for each other. We remain friends and thank you for giving us privacy as we navigate the next stage.”

Advertisement

The pair met on the 2016 series of The Bachelorette, when Georgia chose Lee over Matty Johnson, who is now with Laura Byrne after the pair found love on the following series of The Bachelor.

The pair in September, 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Just days after the show’s finale aired, Georgia tragically lost her mother to pancreatic cancer. Though she had incredible support from Lee, it was a tough start to their new romance.

“It was really hard on him, and it was really hard on our relationship,” Georgia told Stacey June and Kristie Mercer for The Thinkergirls Pod Channel. “We had a very rocky first six months, and I’m not afraid to say that.”

Advertisement

Five years after their first meeting on screens, the pair became husband and wife in March 2021.

The pair were fan favourites from the 2016 Bachelorette season, and were the only original couple still together from the franchise.

Breakup rumours were in the air in December 2024 when fans of the pair noticed that she was not wearing her wedding ring in her recent Instagram pictures.

Advertisement

Rumours were quickly squashed after Georgia liked a fan’s comment that said, “I don’t think they have (broken up) she’s got a ring on”.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use