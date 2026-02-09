Carrie Bickmore wedding snaps send social media wild

Dressed in a floaty, pale caramel-coloured Koster Kulture gown, former Project star Carrie Bickmore beamed at the camera.

One snap showed the 45-year-old star posing hand-on-hip among vines, while Tommy Little – her Hit Network radio show co-star – donned a tuxedo and raised his eyes skyward.

Another image showed Carrie seated next to Tommy at a table, her blonde hair elegantly slicked back and her lips coloured a pretty pink.

Carrie Bickmore shared a series of wedding pics to social media. (Credit: Instagram/bickmorecarrie)

“Haven’t cried so much at a wedding in a long time. So so beautiful,” the star wrote on Instagram, tagging her work colleague Jesse Watkins and his new bride Caroline Varney in the post.

Carrie and Tommy, 40, were among the guests invited to Jesse and Caroline’s wedding at Cleveland Estate in Victoria – with Carrie’s pics causing quite the stir online.

While fans were eager to give their thoughts on Carrie’s choice of dress, they also pounced on the easy chemistry between publicly single Carrie and Tommy, her friend and colleague of almost a decade.

Carrie and Tommy were among the guests at Jesse Watkins’ and Caroline Varney’s wedding. (Credit: Instagram/bickmorecarrie)

“Anyone else thinkin what im thinkin….just get it together you two, please!!!!!” one fan shared to the social media platform.

“Omg luv this photo wish you 2 cuties would get together. Life’s too short and you are both happy when together,” another chimed in.

“You two really should be a couple!” a third added.

Carrie and Tommy happily posed for pics. (Credit: Instagram/bickmorecarrie)

Carrie hasn’t dated anyone publicly since splitting with her long term partner Chris Walker in 2o23 and Tommy also remains publicly single.

In 2021, he revealed he had been living with his partner, environmental activist Natalie Kyriacou, during the Covid pandemic, but that they had split amid the lockdown in Melbourne.

“I was living with a partner but that didn’t go well,” the star told TV Week in December 2021. “She’s wonderful but we didn’t go well. Then I’ve been living with my housemate.

“And it sucked. I thought I was going to achieve so much having more time on my hands but I didn’t. All I did was drink myself into a stupor.”

Carrie dazzled in her Koster Kulture gown. (Credit: Instagram/bickmorecarrie)

In April 2023, he was asked outright by Erin Molan on 2DAY FM’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin show whether he was single – to which he replied “Yeah of course”.

Even so, romance rumours continue to swirl around Carrie and Tommy – with the duo doing little to quash the conversation.

Most recently, the duo enjoyed a trip to Uluru together and were spotted embracing at a golf tournament last year.

Carrie has also supported Tommy during a performance of his stand-up comedy tour I’m Not Proud in Melbourne.

