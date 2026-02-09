The moving bond between Bridie Carter and Rachael Carpani’s sister 

Bridie Carter shared her heartfelt message the day after the 15th annual AACTA Awards paid tribute to the stars of Australian film and television.

Advertisement

Those winning a coveted award at the ceremony held in 2026 on the Gold Coast, garnered as many headlines as usual, but for McLeod’s Daughters star Bridie, there was one particular honour that she so very much wanted to share.

It was an In Memoriam tribute to her late co-star Rachael Carpani – who died “unexpectedly but peacefully” after a battle with chronic illness in the early hours of December 7, 2025.

Bridie (left) pictured with her McLeod’s Daughters co-star Rachael Carpani. (Credit: Instagram/rachcarpani)

“Yesterday, something came up in a work conversation, and I spoke of Rach, and I referenced what she would say, what she would tell me to do,” Bridie shared in an emotional post the day after the AACTAs.

Advertisement

“So although we remember those who have passed, I can also take precious people with me into today, take all that they were, all that they are into all that I say, think, feel and do. I can continue to be inspired by them, fuelled by their spirit.

“Thank you Rachael Carpani for your tenacity, your strength, your compassion, your courage, your laughter, your humour, your goofiness, your (good) bossy-ness, your beauty, your spirit, and your deft intellect. You are not forgotten.”

In the same post, Bridie tagged Rachael’s singer sister Georgina “Georgia” Carpani, and thanked her for “continuing to share your sister with us”.

“We are all the more fortunate for having known her,” Bridie continued. “Gone, perhaps for now, but never, ever forgotten.”

Advertisement

Indeed, the moving bond between Bridie and Georgia is further laid bare in messages between the pair.

As Georgia has continued to post about her beloved sister on Instagram following her shock death aged 45, Bridie has supported her.

“Miss you,” Georgia wrote alongside a moving image of her and Rachael holding champagne glasses in late January.

Advertisement

“Me too Georgia. Sending you huge, big, gigantic love,” Bridie replied.

In another moving post, Georgia shared an image of some poignant words on a white background.

“I will talk about you forever because you mattered, and you still do,” the words read.

“And so will I. And so will we…” Bridie responded.

Advertisement

Rachael Carpani and her singer sister Georgia. (Credit: Instagram/georgiamaie_music)

In her own tribute to Rachael, posted as news of her death was announced, Bridie – who played Tess McLeod on McLeod’s Daughters – described the star – who played Jodi Fountain – as the “baby” of the show’s family.

“We love you, we cherish you….. This is the wrong order of things. We are better people for having the privilege of sharing time with you,” Bridie wrote. “We know Rach will not only be missed immeasurably by her family, by us, but she is loved and will be missed by you all, around the world.”

Georgia, meanwhile, continues to remember her sister with beautiful images and video of the times they shared together.

Advertisement

“I love you so much. You’re always my big sister,” she wrote alongside photo of them smiling together.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.