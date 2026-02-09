“Horrible”: Gary Sweet reveals awkward blind date with Elle Macpherson on I’m A Celebrity

A blind date with Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson might sound impressive to most, but Gary Sweet says his experience was anything but.

The Aussie actor drops the bombshell on an upcoming episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, leaving his campmates stunned as he casually revealed he once went on a blind date with the iconic glamour cover girl – and hated every minute of it.

(Credit: Ten)

The revelation came during a campfire chat when former Neighbours star Rebekah Elmaloglou mentioned an awkward run-in she’d had with Elle. Gary quickly chimed in, prompting Rebekah to ask the question everyone was thinking: did he have a story too?

“I had a blind date one night,” Gary admitted in a sneak peek clip obtained by news.com.au, – instantly stopping the conversation in its tracks.

When comedian Concetta Caristo asked whether the date was any good, Gary didn’t sugarcoat it.

“No! It was horrible.”

According to the Logie winner, the pair were set up for dinner in Perth years ago, but sparks failed to fly almost immediately. Gary claimed the conversation fell flat after discovering they had absolutely nothing in common.

“I asked if she read books — no,” he said. “Asked about movies – she doesn’t go to the movies.”

The awkwardness only grew from there, with Gary describing an uncomfortable silence that made him desperate for a quick escape.

“[Awkward silence and tapping]… dessert! Thanks, see ya later!” he joked.

(Credit: Getty)

His campmates couldn’t believe how unfazed he was about brushing off a date with one of the world’s most famous supermodels. AFL legend Dyson Heppell summed it up perfectly, laughing at Gary’s laid-back delivery.

“He just drops it like it’s nothing – ‘Oh yeah, I went on a blind date with Elle Macpherson. No biggie,’” Heppell said. “Good on ya, Gaz.”

