Carrie Bickmore’s big TV comeback revealed!

After walking away from Network Ten’s The Project in 2022, Carrie Bickmore has taken some time away from the glare of the TV spotlight.

But is all that about to change? Insiders are speculating that the popular radio host could be set for an almighty return to our screens this year. And it will be on a totally different network!

Following the merger of her radio network Southern Cross Media with Network Seven, news.com.au reports that the door is now wide open for Carrie, 45, to appear on a Seven series in the near future.

Having been hosting the Carrie & Tommy drive-time radio show with Tommy Little since 2017, Carrie Bickmore looks set to be returning to television. (Credit: Getty Images)

Bosses at both brands are said to be keen to make the most of their roster of radio talent. This also includes Fifi Box and Brendan Fevola.

The same goes for Seven’s TV line-up, with bosses said to be exploring “opportunities” on SCM’s stations such as Triple M, Fox and Hit Network for the likes of Sonia Kruger. After losing several shows in recent years, she is now severely underused.

Meanwhile, Larry Emdur, Sam Mac and Edwina Bartholomew could all blend perfectly on the airwaves!

A fan favourite

Carrie got her start in TV as a newsreader with a cheeky, comedic twist on variety show Rove Live, alongside Rove McManus.

She began co-hosting news and current affairs panel show The Project – then called The 7pm Project – in 2009.

After 13 years, she left the show, with her last episode airing on November 30, 2022.

A regular on our screens for years, the former The Project co-host – here with Dr Chris Brown at the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards – is a crowd favourite. (Credit: Getty Images)

Since 2017, the mum-of-three has been hosting the Carrie & Tommy national afternoon drive show on the Hit Network with comedian Tommy Little.

The star has long endeared herself with audiences due to her candour and openness.

She, of course, tragically lost her first husband, Greg Lange, following a decade-long battle with brain cancer in 2010. The couple are parents to son Ollie, now 18.

Also a mum to daughters Evie, who turns 11 later this month, and Adelaide, seven, Carrie split with partner Chris Walker in 2023.

