‘It’s a fact of life’: Karl Stefanovic confirms huge rumour about his future

The countdown to the end of Karl Stefanovic’s lucrative contract with Channel Nine is on, and now the star has given some candid details about where his future lies.

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Speculation has mounted in recent months that Karl may step away from his coveted role as co-host of the Today Show, and now even he is admitting that he has his sights on another role.

On May 13, Karl was interviewed as part of Cairns Crocodiles – an annual creative summit – where he talked about how mainstream media has changed.

“No matter how big a personality or paid employee I am, I think all employees in mainstream media should be very aware and have a realisation that they’re going to be diminishing returns of talent, and that is sad, but it’s a fact of life,” he told assembled guests, adding that there was less money to invest in production and talent due to traditional media not seeing a “return on their investments”.

Karl Stefanovic has spoken about the changing media landscape. (Credit: Instagram/karlstefanovic_)

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During the chat, he touched upon his own career.

“I probably will do radio, and I will more than likely just dip my toe in the water to see if I like it before I even thought about going to do breakfast radio,” he shared.

“I want exposure, I want to see what radio is like.”

Karl said that he would “continue doing TV” alongside his podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show, which he said had become his “biggest priority” outside of his Channel Nine commitments because he could see “so much room for growth”.

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Karl pointed to the fact that podcasting offers more “freedom” than traditional media forms.

“About three or four years ago, I saw what was happening in the podcast world… I found it invigorating to listen to. I especially loved when they started doing visuals with it,” he said.

Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine. (Credit: Instagram/karlstefanovic_)

If Karl does end up leaving breakfast TV behind, it leaves a void that’s difficult to fill, thanks to his popularity with viewers.

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One person said to be in the running to take up Karl’s role on the Today Show, though, is actor turned TV presenter Rodger Corser – who currently hosts the hit Channel Nine gameshow The Floor.

The show pits 81 contestants against each other on a special Amsterdam-based set in what’s dubbed the “ultimate trivia showdown”.

“Rodger has suddenly come in to focus as the perfect person to replace Karl,” a source previously told New Idea.

“He can handle a ‘big-ticket’ TV program, he’s smart, likeable and knowledgeable – and let’s face it, he looks good on camera.

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“The execs at Nine would love to sign him up for Today – when that co-host spot becomes available,” the insider added.

Roger Corser is said to be in the running as a Karl replacement. (Credit: Instagram/rodgercorser)

Karl was grilled about Rodger stepping in as his possible replacement during an interview on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Cat & Woodsy on May 14.

“I mean, it’s changing. The world is changing. I mean, Rodger Corser is a fabulous human being, and he’s very good at that game show. So I’m happy to do a job swap with him and go to Amsterdam for 40 weeks of the year,” the star quipped.

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