MAFS expert Alessandra Rampolla’s shock divorce – and why she’ll never have kids

Married At First Sight viewers know Alessandra Rampolla as the expert guiding couples through intimacy, connection and all things sexual compatibility.

Advertisement

But while she’s deeply involved in helping others build lasting relationships, the sexologist keeps her own romantic life largely out of the spotlight.

So what do we actually know about Alessandra when the cameras stop rolling? Find out below!

(Credit: Nine)

FROM PUERTO RICO TO PRIME-TIME TV

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Alessandra Rampolla built an impressive academic foundation before becoming a familiar face on international television. She earned a Master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy in the United States, then expanded her expertise with further study in sexology and sexual education.

Advertisement

Her career has spanned continents and formats, with appearances on shows such as School For Husbands in Latin America, the UK’s Sex Hospital, and regular guest spots on Dr Phil. She’s also hosted her own radio program and authored five books exploring love, sex and modern relationships.

In 2021, Alessandra joined MAFS as an expert, stepping into the role previously held by Dr Trisha Stratford. At the time, she made it clear that intimacy isn’t just a side note in relationships – it’s central to them, and something she’s passionate about helping couples understand and navigate.

“One of my strongest core beliefs is that sexual expression and compatibility are vital in building, nourishing and maintaining healthy romantic relationships, and it is my pleasure to help guide our participants in balancing this important factor in their brave quest for love,” she said at the time.

DOES ALESSANDRA RAMPOLLA HAVE A PARTNER?

Among the MAFS experts, Alessandra appears to be the only one not publicly partnered. While she shares plenty of moments from her professional life and trips with close friends on social media, she keeps any romantic relationships firmly private.

Advertisement

That said, she’s been refreshingly honest about how her career influences her dating life.

“In my personal life, I need someone who digs me, who connects with me … of course, I want really nice sexual meshing, it’s important, but my professional work is separate,” she told New Idea in 2024.

“I go into dating as Alessandra. I definitely don’t go out there as a sexologist.”

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

WHO IS ALESSANDRA RAMPOLLA’S EX-HUSBAND?

Before becoming a household name on Australian television, Alessandra was married to businessman John Hernandez. The pair wed in 2007, but their marriage came to an end four years later in 2011.

Rather than a dramatic breakup, their separation was shaped by differing life plans. Alessandra admitted to Woman’s Day in 2021 that she wanted to remain in Argentina, while John hoped to return to Puerto Rico to be closer to his family. Ultimately, their paths diverged.

“I did everything possible for us to be happy together, and I don’t regret anything I did,” she said.

“There was no drama between us, we love each other and we are friends but at a certain point, life just took us on a different path,” she said of her ex.

Advertisement

DOES SHE HAVE CHILDREN?

Alessandra doesn’t have any children. She’s previously explained that while she deeply respects and admires motherhood, it simply wasn’t part of her own journey.

“I think they’re beautiful and I think motherhood is wonderful, but they just haven’t been a part of my life, and that’s the way things have turned out for me,” she told Woman’s Day.

“But I’m so grateful and thankful because I have such an extraordinary life and I wouldn’t change any of it.”

Rather than focusing on what didn’t happen, Alessandra has expressed gratitude for the life she’s built.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.