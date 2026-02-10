MAFS expert John Aiken quietly lists $5.8 million Sydney mansion

Married At First Sight’s resident relationship guru John Aiken is stepping into a fresh chapter – and it comes with a multimillion-dollar bonus.

The Channel Nine psychologist and his interior-designer wife, Kelly Swanson-Roe, have quietly put their jaw-dropping Sydney mansion on the market.

(Credit: realestate.com.au)

The five-bedroom sandstone property in Willoughby East is tipped to fetch around $5.8 million when it goes under the hammer on 5 March.

The historic property, known as Tyneside, sits on a sprawling 777 square metre block and is mixes old-world charm with modern luxury, thanks to an extensive renovation by the design-savvy couple.

John confirmed the move on Instagram, posting a dreamy photo of the home’s lush backyard and hinting at change ahead.

“It’s been a great ride. Onto the next chapter,” he wrote, adding hashtags like “#greatmemories, #newbeginnings and #movingon”.

(Credit: realestate.com.au)

Built in the 1880s for Robert Forsyth, part of one of Willoughby’s pioneering families, the heritage home is packed with history.

Original features include four fireplaces, an attic and a striking wraparound wrought-iron balcony spanning both levels. Thankfully, modern upgrades ensure it’s also tailor-made for entertaining.

Inside, the interiors are every bit as polished as you’d expect, with a marble kitchen, bespoke joinery and imported chandeliers.

Step outside and it only gets better: landscaped gardens, an alfresco dining area, built-in barbecue, spa with cabana and even an outdoor shower create the ultimate entertainer’s playground.

(Credit: realestate.com.au)

The sale represents a major win for the couple, who snapped up the property for $2.93 million in 2019 – nearly half the current price guide.

Before that, the home hadn’t changed hands in 50 years, following the passing of former Australian Jockey Club vice-chairman Noel Bracks.

(Credit: Instagram)

The timing couldn’t be better. The listing coincides with the return of MAFS for its 13th season, with the 2026 premiere delivering the biggest launch in the show’s history.

John and Kelly, together since 2007, share two children and are well known for their love of heritage renovations and elevated interiors.

