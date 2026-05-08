MAFS’ Bec Zacharia sparks romance rumours with British reality star

Just weeks after her heartbreaking split from TV husband Danny Hewitt, Married At First Sight star Bec Zacharia has sparked fresh romance rumours.

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In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old Adelaide local was seen looking relaxed and happy at a Bondi café, sharing laughs and drinks with British reality personality Marcus Rich.

(Credit: Nine/Instagram)

The pair reportedly first crossed paths at the Daily Mail MAFS Reunion party in Sydney on April 12. Bec had already hinted at their connection on social media, posting snippets from a dinner with Marcus the evening prior, followed by snaps of their breakfast together the next morning.

Marcus is no stranger to the spotlight himself. He stars in Flex: The Series, the buzzy social media micro-reality show following the ambitions and antics of Sydney’s eastern suburbs set.

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The former British Army soldier relocated to Bondi after surviving a near-fatal attack, and has since built a high-profile career as one of Australia’s most sought-after male escorts – reportedly commanding $1,000 an hour, with monthly earnings reaching as high as $42,000.

(Credit: Nine)

The outing is a big contrast to where Bec found herself not long ago. In the weeks following Final Vows, Bec has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of the relationship.

“I flew home that night, bawled my eyes out the whole way from Sydney to Adelaide, and then didn’t get out of bed for five days,” she told Daily Mail.

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She also reflected on what she now recognises as a pattern of gaslighting throughout the experiment, saying she was made to feel at fault whenever she raised concerns about Danny’s behaviour.

Despite everything, Bec has no regrets about taking part – and if her recent date is anything to go by, her next chapter is already off to a promising start!

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